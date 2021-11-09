GOC, token by the creators of the world’s fastest growing crypto payment network, listed on BitMart Exchange

BitMart lists GoC!

Through continuous development and focus on utility, the GoC token has been successfully listed on another exchange - Bitmart.

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed the GoCrypto (GOC) token on 9 November 2021. For all BitMart users, the GOC/ETH trading pair is officially available for trading since 3:00 AM EDT.

About GoC token

The GoCrypto (GoC) token is a multi-chain utility token issued on the Bitcoin Cash (SLP) blockchain and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). GoC is integrated into all GoCrypto applications and services, and can be used for payments on the GoCrypto platform and in the loyalty program. This makes GoC a true utility token with wide usability. To learn more about GoCrypto, please visit their website, follow their Twitter and join their Telegram.

What is the GoCrypto payment network?

GoCrypto, the world’s fastest growing crypto payment network, operates as a global payment scheme connecting crypto users, wallets, exchanges, cash register systems, payment solution providers and merchants. It enables brick-and-mortar or online stores to accept instant crypto payments from different crypto wallets with tens of millions of users.

Merchants can receive settlement in their local fiat currency or crypto. GoCrypto is available as a stand-alone solution for online and brick-and-mortar stores, or as a solution within the Elly POS terminal. The Elly POS terminal supports card, digital, crypto and cash payments.

GoCrypto is available in 64 countries and enables users of crypto wallets to shop at 2000+ stores worldwide. It supports the Elly Wallet, the Bitcoin.com Wallet and Binance Pay, meaning that tens of millions of users are able to pay with crypto at GoCrypto locations on a daily basis.

Cash register software providers

Enable your merchants and service providers to accept instant cryptocurrency payments effortlessly.

Merchants

Accept crypto at your local or online store. Easily add a new payment option with unmatched low transaction fees.

Crypto wallets

Integrate your wallet and enable your users to shop at every GoCrypto location worldwide.

Crypto payments

GoCrypto is transforming the world of payments, making technology work for the user and not the other way around. A development of diverse technical solutions enables GoCrypto to cater to any type of business supported by the merchant.

Mission

The team’s early enthusiasm to use crypto on a daily basis has made GoCrypto the global facilitator of seamless and secure crypto payments.

With unified payment protocols, GoCrypto introduced a brand new practice in the world of global crypto payments. The GoCrypto system facilitates seamless payments with a range of different payment options. Its innovators strongly believe in building solutions where cryptocurrencies meet real life. Where merchants can set prices in their local currency as they always have, while enabling direct crypto payments to their customers and getting paid in their preferred currency. Everyone gets the best of both worlds. The team’s mission is this happens securely, instantly, and without hassle for any participant.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 370+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.