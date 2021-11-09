Workforce Management Industry Registering a CAGR of 10.2% During the Forecast Period 2027

Workforce Management Industry

Increase in demand for workforce optimization & mobile applications drive the growth of the global workforce management industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for workforce optimization & mobile applications and increase in adoption of cloud-based workforce management fuel the growth of the global workforce management industry.

On the other hand, privacy and security concerns related to workforce data deployed on the cloud restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, integration of advanced technologies in workforce management is anticipated to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

The global workforce management market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. Simultaneously, the services segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period,

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to half of the total market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.1% throughout the forecast period. The other two regions covered in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global workforce management market report include ADP, LLC, Infor, IBM Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Verint Systems Inc., Workday, Inc., and WorkForce Software, LLC. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

