Boeing announce presentation ahead of the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2021 Conference in 3 weeks

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2021 Conference

SMi Group reports: Boeing will speak, sponsor, and exhibit at the upcoming Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference in London this month.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent announcement, the US Air Force had awarded Boeing a follow-up contract, valued at $23.8 billion) to ensure continued support to its C-17 Globemaster III aircraft fleet. Under the Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) contract, Boeing will support the USAF C-17 global fleet of 275 aircraft by performing critical sustainment activities, including engineering, field support, and material management.

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft is used as a strategic airlift workhorse by the USAF and global operators. The heavy transporter recently illustrated itself during the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan, by the United States and its allies. On August 15, 2021, as many as 823 people were flown out of Hamid Karzai International Airport by a single C-17 Globemaster III, a record for the aircraft. (source: aerotime.aero)

Delegates at the 22nd Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference in London on 30th November and 1st December 2021, will hear industry presentations from key commercial partners across the domain including Boeing, who have released their speaker and presentation details ahead of the event.

As a Sponsor, Boeing will be exhibiting and speaking at the conference on 'Flexible and Customizable Customer Support – It’s all about the end result', which will be presented by Ms Indra Duivenvoorde, Director, Europe & Israel International Government and Defence, Boeing Global Services.

The presentation will cover:

• Benefits of PBL Support Programs

• Emerging Boeing Tools to Optimize Fleet Performance

• KC-46A Program Update

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in 150 countries. Boeing products and services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, C4ISR, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, and performance-based logistics and training. Boeing has a long tradition of aerospace innovation. Its broad range of capabilities includes creating new, more efficient members of its commercial airplane family, creating advanced technology solutions for military customers, and integrating aircraft, defense systems and warfighters through network-enabled solutions.

In addition, delegates will hear more presentations from key commercial partners across the domain including Lead Sponsor Embraer, Gold Sponsor Airbus, and Sponsors AJW Aviation, Honeywell Aerospace, and Leonardo.

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling

Conference: 30th November – 1st December 2021

Venue: St Ermin's Hotel, London, UK

Lead Sponsor: Embraer

Gold Sponsor: Airbus

Sponsors and Exhibitors: AJW Aviation, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, Leonardo

Networking Reception hosted by Airbus: 29th November 2021

Networking Reception hosted by Embraer: 30th November 2021

About SMi Group:

