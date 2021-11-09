DTaP Vaccine Market Size To Reach USD 5.51 Billion By 2028 – Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Growing demand for DTaP vaccines to prevent the occurrence of diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global DTaP Vaccine market is expected to reach USD 5.51 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus and acellular Pertussis) is an immunization product targeting diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, and is usually first given at two months of age. The capital letters "D" and "P" in DTaP relate to increased diphtheria and pertussis antigen concentrations, in comparison to Tdap products.

Factors such as high birth rate and the growing popularity of pertussis vaccination, are anticipated to propel the pertussis vaccine market which in turn would have a positive impact on the DTaP vaccine market globally. According to a survey by WHO in 2015, 126 countries had achieved a minimum 90% coverage of the vaccine. Besides, injuries caused by these vaccines is likely to impede the growth of the global market. In the U.S. in 2015, there had been seven claims registered in the federal VICP (Vaccine Injury Compensation Program) on account of post-pertussis vaccination injuries and deaths, comprising three deaths and four serious injuries.

There is a growing demand for vaccines to prevent the occurrence of diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. These factors are projected to boost the market demand for this vaccine combination in the forecast period. Since 2012, UNICEF has obtained small quantities of DTaP vaccine for Armenia, procuring a supply from a single manufacturer. Nevertheless, since 2014, several countries, particularly MICs that usually self-procure, have expressed interest in obtaining aP-containing combination vaccines for their immunization programs through UNICEF, due to apparent difficulties in getting sufficient DTaP-containing combination vaccine supplies through their regular procurement channels.

Various initiatives being taken by governments across the globe to promote the awareness of vaccination benefits through immunization programs is projected to propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Top companies profiled in the global DTaP Vaccine industry analysis report:

GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Protein Sciences Corporation, Novartis AG, Merch Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma US, Sanofi Aventis, AstraZeneca, and Emergent Biosolution Inc. among others.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By disease type, the use of the vaccine in treating Pertussis is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period as childhood vaccination is one of the safest and cost-effective ways for the pertussis-free environment.

• Kinrix is forecasted to hold a significant share of the market with a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period.

• North America contributes to the largest market share in 2020. In the U.S., coverage with DTaP vaccines differ across age groups. Vaccination coverage for children aged 19 to 35 months of age remains consistently high, at 95.0% for ≥3 DTaP dosages and 84.6% for ≥4 DTaP dosages reported in 2015. In 2014, according to the CDC, 28,660 cases of pertussis were reported in the U.S.

• The Europe and Asia Pacific markets follow the North America market in terms of market dominance.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global DTaP Vaccine market on the basis of disease type, product type, end-user, and region:

Disease Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Diphtheria

• Tetanus

• Pertussis

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Daptacel

• Infanrix

• Kinrix

• Pediarix

• Pentacel

• Quaracel

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Vaccination Centers

Key Regional Markets Covered in the DTaP Vaccine Market Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

