Sportswear Market Share 2021 | Sports Footwear Market Value & Global Demand till 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global sportswear market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 267.61 billion by 2028 from USD 170.94 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% between 2021 to 2028. The report further explains that the market stood at USD 160.61 billion in 2020.

The rising demand for comfortable yet stylish apparel is driving the sports wearables market growth. During the lockdown, consumption has increased even more. Besides its usage while playing sports and exercising. These comfortable apparel can be worn in and off homes. Demand for joggers, hoodies, and sneakers has increased in large numbers and varieties by adults and kids. Thus, the market is expected to thrive remarkably during the forecast period





Rising Female Participation in Sports Aid Market Growth



Women’s sport is ripe for great monetization for active wears companies. As females' involvement in sports such as basketball, football, athletics has increased over the years. Thus this is expected to drive sportswear market growth in upcoming years. For instance, the data issued by the Olympics.Org, in 2018 stated that female participation in the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea was 41 percent, which was higher than the previous winter Olympics. Additionally, the rising number of tournaments for female sports, such as ICC Women's World Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Women's FIH Hockey World Cup, is expected to escalate the consumption of activewear. Thereby fueling the market growth.





North America to Remain at Forefront Backed by Booming Recreational Industry



North America is expected to hold the highest global sportswear market share during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the thriving recreational industry in the region. A report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis data mentioned that the U.S. recreational sector revenue accounts for 2.2% of its GDP. Additionally, the number of students inclined towards sport is rising. The data from the National Federation State of High School Association stated that in 2018-2019 around 7,937,491 students were involved in the high school sports program. Thus the rising number of people participating in recreational and sports activities will promote the regional market. North America stood at USD 72.82 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to rising investments by the government to promote sports activity in the region. For instance, a report published by Economic Times in February 2020 reported that the Indian government allotted USD 401.6 million in its sports budget. This budget was USD 7.103 more than it’s previous year sports budget for the nation.





Market Segmentation:

By the product type, the market for sportswear is divided into footwear, apparel, and wearable.

Based on product type, the footwear segment held a market share of 33.27% in 2020. This is attributable to increased sports activities worldwide and growing awareness about various fitness programs

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into men, women, and children. By distribution, the market is divided into eCommerce, store, and retail stores. Finally, based on region, the market for sportswear is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.





Key Players to Focus on Acquisitions to Strengthen Their Positions

The market for sportswear is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their positions by focusing on facility expansion and acquisitions. For instance, in August 2019, Nike acquired a Boston-based Company named Celect, which is an AI-based predictive analytics firm. This acquisition will help Nike bring higher levels of personalization to its products through informed decisions and personalized requirements of its consumers to generate more sales and stay relevant in the sports and activewear industry. Moreover, other key players are adopting proactive strategies such as new partnerships, mergers, and collaborations to favor the market's growth in the upcoming years.





Sports Footwear Market

The global sports footwear market size is set to gain momentum from the increasing usage of environment-friendly materials for manufacturing. As per research report the market stood at USD 93.57 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 97.42 billion in 2021 to USD 134.99 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The demand for sustainable sports shoes is surging rapidly because of pollution concerns. In May 2021, for instance, Allbirds joined hands with Adidas to launch a new sneaker for the latter’s Futurecraft range. It is made out of eco-friendly materials and would generate very less carbon emissions.





Report Coverage

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current size of the sports shoes industry. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent market. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the market size.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Introducing Innovative Products to Intensify Competition

The global market contains a large number of companies that are constantly striving to compete with their rivals. To do so, they are majorly participating in new product launches to attract more customers.





Below are the two significant industry developments:

March 2020 : Adidas introduced its ‘Faster Than’ campaign and developed a new line of shoes that would help runners achieve their goals. The new SL20 design is lightweight and features a unique Lightstrike midsole.

: Adidas introduced its ‘Faster Than’ campaign and developed a new line of shoes that would help runners achieve their goals. The new SL20 design is lightweight and features a unique Lightstrike midsole. February 2019: Xiaomi unveiled its latest Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 in India. They are available online for Rs 2,999 in blue, dark grey, and black colors. These are best suited for jogging, walking, and running.





Men Segment Held more than 50% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on gender, the market is trifurcated into kids, women, and men. Amongst these, the men segment generated more than 50% in terms of the sports footwear market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing participation of men, as compared to the other two genders. The U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics mentioned that men spent around 5.7 hours in sports activities in the country in 2018. But, the count was around 4.9 hours for women.





Increasing Participation in Sports and Adventurous Activities to Help North America Growth



Geographically, North America procured USD 38.99 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing participation of people residing in the region in multiple adventures and sports activities. In January 2020, for instance, the Outdoor Industry Association stated that approximately 50.5% of people participated in outdoor activities in 2018. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years because of the high consumer expenditure in sports type of footwear.





