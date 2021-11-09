Single Cell Sequencing Market Segmentation, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing usage of single-cell sequencing in oncology is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global Single Cell Sequencing market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Single Cell Sequencing market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Single Cell Sequencing market.

Single-cell sequencing finds widespread use in resolving heterogeneity of tumor, reconstruction of cancer cell evolutionary courses, and identification of rare sub-clones, thereby providing a promising technique for addressing resistance to drugs. Recently, researchers at the University of South California (USC) have developed a method using single-cell sequencing to identify sub-clones in cancer tissue that could provide important biological insights into how cancer progresses, how it spreads, and why it can become resistant to treatment.

Market Scope:

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Further Key Highlights

Single-cell isolation aids in achieving cell viability of 99.0% without interfering with whole genome amplification, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), or whole transcriptome amplification (WTA) reactions and therefore held a substantial share of the market in 2019.

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has drawn the attention of many companies and investors in various fields, including fundamental research, discovery, and production of pharmaceutical drugs, reproductive, and consumer genomics.

Instruments, in terms of revenue, held a larger market share in 2019, owing to the development and usage of advanced tools and solutions in the treatment of various chronic and infectious diseases.

Single Cell Sequencing Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Single Cell Sequencing market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global single-cell sequencing market on the basis of product type, workflow, technology, disease type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reagents

Instruments

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single Cell Isolation

Sample Preparation

Genomic Sequencing

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sequencing

qPCR

Microarray

MDA

PCR

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Single Cell Sequencing market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Single Cell Sequencing market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Single Cell Sequencing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Single Cell Sequencing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing occurrence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing usage for of single-cell sequencing in oncology

4.2.2.3. Increased funding in R&D activities

4.2.2.4. Growth of the biopharmaceutical industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive single cell sequencing products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Single Cell Sequencing Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Reagents

5.1.2. Instruments

Continued…!

