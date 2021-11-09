Siding Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Siding Market Size – USD 87.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rapid urbanization in developing countries

VANCOUVER, CANADA, BC, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global siding market is projected to reach USD 118.50 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The global siding market is expected to remain in a highly competitive and fragmented landscape in the near future, consisting of several small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, the market is likely to be driven by increasing population and increased purchasing power of people worldwide.

The Siding Market Report, published by Emergen Research, comes with an exhaustive analysis of the major segments of the global Siding market and estimates the overall market growth over the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The latest research report can be viewed as a valuable source of viable data and information pertaining to this particular business vertical. It provides a complete overview of the Siding industry, considering the future growth analysis, demand, and supply graphs, as well as historical and future costs and revenue generation.

Rapid urbanization, high durability of siding, increasing demand for modern décor, and lifestyle changes are significant factors influencing the market growth.

Siding Market Highlights

The Siding report deeply inspects factors like revenue accumulation, cost, capacity utilization rate, production capacity, production rate, consumption rate, import/export, supply/demand, gross, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. It further presents an all-inclusive study of the market growth factors and their latest trends.

Vinyl siding costs as less as 12% than cedar siding and approximately 27% less than aluminum siding. Vinyl siding is available in different colors. The latest vinyl siding type available in the marketplace does not fade for a long period.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

Westlake Chemical acquired NAKAN, a PVC compounding Solutions Company based in France. NAKAN's products are used in various industries, including automotive, building & construction, and medical.

Based on application, the market has been classified into residential & non-residential. The residential segment is projected to register a growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increase in per capita income, and changing lifestyle are some of the key factors boosting the residential segment.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), emissions of human-based dioxin have declined by more than 90% since 1990. At the same time, the production of vinyl, especially vinyl siding, has risen significantly.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Siding Market:

The global Siding market conducts a precise examination of the functioning mechanisms of the leading industry participants in the global market. It has been observed that these industry players deploy a wide array of business growth strategies, which enable them to account for significant shares of the global market.

Key players operating in the siding market include James Hardie Limited Plc, Westlake Chemical, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Boral Limited, Cornerstone Building Brands, Etex Group, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, and Docke Extrusion Co. Ltd, Kingspan Group

Research Methodology

Our analysts have performed an accurate examination of the various aspects of the global market leveraging avant-garde primary and secondary sources of data collection, along with other analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report has gathered the necessary data and information from several reliable sources. Additionally, the report offers many strategic recommendations for companies involved in this ever-growing business sector to help them attain a competitive edge in the global Siding market.

North America is projected to dominate the global siding market during the forecast period. Various rules and regulations imposed by the statutory authorities, inclination toward modern décor, and availability of cost-effective materials are major factors driving the siding market in North America. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

This section of the report lays profound emphasis on the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, taken by these companies in a bid to reach a valuable market position. The Siding report is a paradigmatic work of the global market assessment and provides information on the key market growth trends and opportunities. Such aspects of the report further enable the readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.

The market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Wood

Vinyl

Fiber Cement

Concrete

Bricks

Others

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Siding market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

