Prefilled Syringes Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Prefilled Syringes Market Trends – Increasing demand for prefilled syringes in COVID-19 VACCINES

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Prefilled Syringes Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Prefilled Syringes market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Prefilled Syringes market. The growing adoption of convenient self-injection devices is anticipated to fuel the demand for the prefilled syringes. Increasing investments in the research and development for the launch of new innovative prefilled syringe technologies is expected to fuel the industry's growth over the forecast period. Besides, the emergence of technologically advanced pen injectors and auto-injectors has augmented the industry’s growth. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Prefilled Syringes market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched a two-step-disposable auto-injector named BD Intevia ™ 1 ml. The device can combine prefilled syringe and auto-injector into one integrated system.

Disposable prefilled syringes held the largest market share of 59.5% in 2019 as home care settings and hospitals increasingly use them.

The Plastic segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period due to the increasing investments in the R & D of the plastic syringes by the manufacturers.

Covid19 impact

The pandemic has both a positive as well as a negative effect on the healthcare industry. It has disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies in the Healthcare industry. The increasing number of people affected by the virus has also led to an increase in demand for medical supplies like disposable syringes and injections. The rising demand for prefilled syringes is due to their reduced risk of needle-stick injuries. Besides, the growing requirement for the rapid production of vaccines has also resulted in the increasing demand for prefilled syringes. In order to meet the growing demand for medical supplies, manufactures have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Prefilled Syringes market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, diabetes, and other autoimmune diseases. Increasing demand for biological drugs is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key participants include SCOTT AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GERRESHEIMER AG, Medtronic PLC, WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC., SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP, Unilife Corporation, CATALENT, INC., Stevanato Group, and NIPRO CORPORATION, among others.

Regional Landscape section of the Prefilled Syringes report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Prefilled Syringes market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Prefilled Syringes market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Prefilled Syringes Market on the basis of Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable

Disposable

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Mail Order Pharmacies

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

