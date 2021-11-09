Molecular Diagnostics Market Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases and technological advancements of molecular diagnostics are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Molecular Diagnostics Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Molecular Diagnostics industry. In vitro fertilization market revenue growth is due to rising infertility incidence, attributable to adoption of sedentary lifestyle and related conditions and diseases.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of cases related to infectious disease such as HIV, influenza, tuberculosis, and hepatitis and growing technological advancements of the molecular diagnostics. Increasing Investments in the research and development by the government and various organizations for the technological advancement of the diagnostics is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Molecular Diagnostics market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Molecular Diagnostics market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Molecular Diagnostics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Molecular Diagnostics market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Diasorin, among others.

Key Highlights

The reagents segment dominated the market with a share of 57.1% in 2019, owing to its easy availability and cost-effectiveness.

The DNA Sequencing and NGS segment are expected to register the highest CAGR owing to its increasing application in genomics research.

Oncology is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing number of cancer cases worldwide.

Regional Overview:

The global Molecular Diagnostics market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Molecular Diagnostics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Molecular Diagnostics Market on the basis of Product, Technology, Application, End-User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reagents

Instruments

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DNA Sequencing and NGS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In Situ Hybridization

DNA Microarrays

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Other technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Genetic Testing

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Central Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Molecular Diagnostics market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data and forecast (2020-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Molecular Diagnostics market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Molecular Diagnostics market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Molecular Diagnostics market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Molecular Diagnostics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Emergence of technologically advanced products

4.2.2.2. Increasing investments for R&D for the development of new technologies

4.2.2.3. High prevalence of infectious diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising geriatric population

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Growing Budget constraints

4.2.3.2. Presence of stringent regulatory framework

4.2.3.3. High prices of molecular diagnostics tests

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Molecular Diagnostics Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Reagents

5.1.2. Instruments

5.1.3. Others

Continued…!

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

