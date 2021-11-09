Defibrillator Market Top Companies Analysis To reach $15,610 million Your Business by 2028

Rising incidences of sudden cardiac arrest, growing awareness towards public access defibrillators worldwide are the factors majorly driving the market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Defibrillators Market by Product (T-ICDs, S-ICDs, CRT-D, MED, AED, WCD) and End-User (Hospitals, Prehospital, Public Access, Alternate Care, Home) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The ability of the defibrillator device to diagnose early onset of ventricular tachycardia and ventricular defibrillation is expected to promote its demand. On the other hand, the life-saving potential of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in addition to positive legislations for installation of public access defibrillators (PAD) has witnessed the remarkable growth in the defibrillator market

The transvenous-implantable cardioverter defibrillator (T-ICDs) segment accounted for about 95% of the overall ICD market in 2015, as these are the most commonly used ICDs for the treatment of heart disorders for higher precision and targeted functioning. In addition, cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) is the fastest growing segment and is projected to register a CAGR 5.0% during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand of defibrillator that helps in restoring the heart back to a normal pace from faster heart rhythms and to prevent the heart rate to go below normal levels.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Stryker Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Defibtech, LLC, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Defibrillators Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Defibrillators Market analysis from 2021 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Defibrillators Market growth.

