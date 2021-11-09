Wind Energy Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Wind Energy Market Size – USD 99.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.1%,

VANCOUVER, CANADA, BC, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 167.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The emergence of technologically advanced platforms, powered by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, helps users control their energy and reduce the risks by giving prior information about system failures. The increasing investments in the research & development for the production of technologically advanced solar and wind power generation resulted in the cost-effectiveness of the systems.

The Global Wind Energy Market Report, published by Emergen Research, comes with an exhaustive analysis of the major segments of the global Wind Energy market and estimates the overall market growth over the forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

Technological advancements in the wind turbines have resulted in the increased capacity of the wind turbines, reduced the weight of the wind turbine parts, and made the blades stronger and more durable, which has increased the demand for the wind energy system.

The increasing adoption of renewable sources of energy, increasing industrialization, and the rising demand for electricity in the developing economies are driving the demand of the market.

Wind Energy Market Highlights

Wind Energy Market Highlights

Key Highlights From The Report

Vestas entered into a partnership with a local manufacturing service provider, Marand Precision Engineering, for Wind Turbine Assembly Facility in Geelong. The partnership will help Vestas to expand its wind turbine assembly in the Victorian renewable energy sector.

Onshore wind farms held the largest market share of 60.5% in the year 2019. The advantages of the onshore wind farms, such as low maintenance costs, cheaper integration and foundation, and easier access and operations, have resulted in the increased demand for the onshore wind farms.

The industrial segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period due to increasing preferences of the industries towards cleaner sources of energy in order to reduce their dependency on fossil fuel-based power generation.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Wind Energy Market:

Competitive Landscape of the Global Wind Energy Market:

Key participants include Nordex SE, Acciona, Goldwind, General Electric, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Sinovel Wind Group, Suzlon Energy Limited, ENERCON GmbH, and Dongfang Electric Corporation, among others.

Research Methodology

Research Methodology

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing initiatives and funding of the government to adopt renewable sources of energy in order to generate electricity.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

This section of the report lays profound emphasis on the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, taken by these companies in a bid to reach a valuable market position.

The market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Offshore

Onshore

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

The report aims to answer the most common queries related to the global Wind Energy market:

What is the scope of innovation in the current market landscape?

What are the current trends dictating global market growth?

What is the projected value of the market in 2027?

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

