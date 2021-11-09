Microfluidics Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Owing to the emergence of new technologies such as digital Microfluidics, demand for microfluidic-based instruments is projected to grow.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microfluidics Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Microfluidics market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.

The demand for microfluidic-based pumps is projected to see substantial growth in the forecast timeframe as microfluidic systems are increasingly used in laboratory settings to conduct a wide variety of applications, such as evaluating characteristics such as pH, chemical bonding coefficients, viscosity, and other applications for cell manipulation. The fast and reliable response, non-requirement of advanced equipment, low cost, and portability would all be critical factors in the growth of the diagnostic section Point-of-care (POC).

Click here to download sample copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/35

One of the report’s central components is the broad Microfluidics market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc, among others.

Some Key Highlights

The medical technology led the revenue-based market. Microfluidics offers POC diagnostics with three key benefits: quicker processing times, smaller sample sizes, and reduced test costs. Such advantages are being utilized slowly to establish POC instruments for the treatment and prevention of different illnesses, from cancer to infectious diseases.

The demand for polymer related microfluidics is projected to witness healthy development over the forecast timeline. The industry boosting aspect would be the wide variety of applications of polymer-based Microfluidics in the area of tissue engineering, medicine, and biology.

The laboratory-on-a-chip category accounted for a large share of the microfluidics industry in 2019 and is projected to retain its supremacy throughout the forecast period. Lab-on-a-chip offers fast detection speed and also helps the DNA probes to be sequenced easily.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Microfluidics Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Microfluidics Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Microfluidics Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Microfluidics Market

Global Microfluidics Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Microfluidics market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

To Request for discount@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/35

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Microfluidics Market on the basis of technology, material, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Medical

Non-Medical

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Glass

Polymer

PDMS

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lab-on-a-chip

Organs-on-chips

Continuous flow microfluidics

Optofluidics and Microfluidics

Others

To Purchase/Place an Order @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/35

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Microfluidics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Microfluidics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. High incidence rate of lifestyle diseases

4.2.2.2. Miniaturization, integration, and automation of precious complex chemical, biological, and physical assays

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of proper healthcare research infrastructure in emerging markets

4.2.3.2. Lack of proper regulatory framework

4.2.3.3. Improper implementation of clinical practice guidelines

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Microfluidics Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Medical

5.1.2. Non-Medical

Continued…!

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/35

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

mHealth Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mhealth-market

Stevia Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/stevia-market

NGS Sample Preparation Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ngs-sample-preparation-market

Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/viral-vector-and-plasmid-manufacturing-market

3D Food Printing Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-food-printing-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.