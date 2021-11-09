mHealth Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing infiltration for smartphone and internet connectivity in emerging nations is driving the growth of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global mHealth Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the mHealth market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The mHealth market has experienced an increase in demand in the past couple of years, due to the surge in the prevalence of smartphones and the advent of advanced technologies in the medical industry. Digital health has emerged as a triumphant venture, attracting several organizations and industries from outside the healthcare domain.

Further key findings

In September 2020, The University of California and eight other digital health companies will receive approximately USD 23 million in federal funding. The funding is for the development of mHealth and telehealth platforms that address the SARS-COV-2 pandemic.

mHealth helps healthcare providers move seamlessly between patients without having to go back to a work station or office. The use of these apps among patients is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Modern technology has helped in the development of methods and tools to enable people to stay in shape and also maintain a healthy lifestyle. With people becoming more aware of the benefits of exercise and diet, wearable technology and fitness apps are becoming highly popular. Wearable devices are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global mHealth Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

mQure, AT&T, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Omron Healthcare Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Cardionet Inc., and LifeWatch AG, among others.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global mHealth Market on the basis of platform, application, end-use, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Apps

Wearable Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Education and Awareness

Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking

Communication and Training

Diagnostics and Treatment

Remote Data Collection

Remote Monitoring

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Physicians

Patients

Research Centers

Insurance Companies

Pharmacies

Government

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Tech Companies

Others

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. MHealth Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. MHealth Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing prevalence of smart phone and internet

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of smart wearable devices

4.2.2.3. Growing incidence of chronic diseases

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory policies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. MHealth Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Mobile Apps

5.1.1.1. Wellness Management

5.1.1.2. Health Condition Management

5.1.2. Wearable Devices

5.1.2.1. Fitness Devices

5.1.2.2. Cardiac Monitors

5.1.2.3. Respiratory Monitors

5.1.2.4. Blood Glucose Monitors

5.1.2.5. Neurological Monitors

5.1.2.6. Body & Temperature Monitors

5.1.2.7. Others

Continued…!

Thank you for reading the research report.

