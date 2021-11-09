Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Emergence of advanced cloud based platforms, which helps to develop new cloud technology globally

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is estimated to reach USD 7.86 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, neurological disorders, and increasing disease awareness. Based on statistics, the advancement in the field of information technology such as laptop, computer, internet connectivity and mobile applications, is also significant factor stimulating market demand.

Due to the constant technological advancement of related products, prevalence of neurological & psychological disorders, and presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the North America region accounts for the highest market share of 44.21% in 2020. Moreover, the emerging technological advancements in information technology and government support for integration of these technologies in medical field contribute to the large share of the market. Advantages such as improved flexibility and activity and being able to deploy new applications more quickly are the major reasons for growth in this region. In the United States, organizations, where employees are above 100 in number, are approving cloud-based applications.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1210

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Virtual Reality in Healthcare market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Virtual Reality in Healthcare market include:

Microsoft, Google, Mindmaze, DAQRI, Psious, CAE Healthcare, Medical Realities, Atheer, Augmedix , Oculus VR, Firsthand Technology, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, 3D Systems , VirtaMed , Virtually Better.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1210

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Full Immersive Virtual Reality is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.58% during the forecast period. Different medical training institutes have combined fully immersive Virtual Reality (VR), medical data, highly advanced medical simulation technologies, to enable modern medical education and training globally. The adaptability offered by the institutions assist as a practical teaching tool today and will continue to do in the near future. This will serve as an excellent vehicle for promoting the development to the next level of medical practice.

• APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.6%, during the forecasted period. More institutions and organizations in the APAC region are adopting the VR approach. As a result, Virtual reality has now become a favored option for modernization.

• North America is expected to reach USD 3.11 billion by 2028. Due to the constant technological advancement of related products, prevalence of neurological & psychological disorders, and presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

• The Virtual Reality in Healthcare market is divided into hardware and software. The hardware segment accounts for the largest market share of ~65% in 2020. The hardware segment is again divided into position trackers, semiconductors, and cameras, displays and Projectors and Sensors among others.

• The use of head-mounted displays (HMDs) in applications such as patient care management, medical training, pharmacy management, and education would be the primary driver for the growth of HMDs in virtual reality in healthcare. Head-mounted displays are gaining attention due to their applications in training, visualized data, telemedicine, simulation, video recording, telemonitoring, and many others.

• The hospitals and clinics account for the largest share of 26.10% in 2020. This segment is likely to observe an improvement in the adoption of VR. Fundamental challenges faced by hospitals and clinics are clinical operations management and data management due to the rising number of patients with chronic diseases and the increasing need for enhanced patient outcomes. Technological changes help healthcare centers develop the service quality by rendering care at low expense with shorter time to service.

• Fitness Management is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Research studies show that VR workouts are so exciting and satisfying to our brains that players are instantly shifted into immersive states that make exercising exciting and feel less tiresome. Several companies have been trying to adopt VR for developing their products.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market on the basis of Component, Technology, Application, Device type, End user and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Hardware

• Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Full Immersive Virtual Reality

• Non-Immersive Virtual Reality

• Semi-Immersive Virtual Reality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Patient Care Management

• Education and Training

• Fitness Management

• Pharmacy Management

• Surgery

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Research and Diagnostics

• Laboratories

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Research Organizations

• Pharmaceutical Companies

Device type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Head-Mounted Display

• Gesture-Tracking Device

• Projectors and Display Units

• Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1210

Regional analysis covers:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Bioreactors and Fermenters Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/bioreactors-and-fermenters-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-biopharmaceutical-applications-of-bioreactors-and-fermenters-reports-and-data.html

Digital Radiography Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/digital-radiography-market-growth-driven-by-rapid-digitization-in-the-healthcare-sector-reports-and-data.html

Infusion Pump Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/infusion-pump-market-growth-driven-by-rising-demand-for-specialty-infusion-pumps-to-treat-chronic-disease-reports-and-data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

