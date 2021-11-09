Beer Processing Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period 2021-2028
The global beer processing market is expected to reach USD 911.20 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period 2021-2028.NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global beer processing market is expected to grow from USD 552.72 billion in 2020 to USD 911.20 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia Pacific region dominated the global beer processing market and vales at USD 229.72 billion in the year 2020. Increasing popularity of beers among the consumers in the Asia Pacific region is one of the primary drivers for the growth of the market. In addition to this, increasing demand for premium beers in the countries such as India and China, further offering the growth opportunities for the vendors in the Asia Pacific region. On the other hand, the North America region projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of beer and the rising trend of non alcohol or low alcohol beers are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the market in the North America region.
Major players in the global beer processing market are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Heineken, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd, Alfa Laval, GEA Group, Krones Group, and Paul Mueller among others. The key players of global beer processing market are majorly focusing on adoption of various strategies such as new product development, joint venture, collaboration, technological integration, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to gain the significant market share in the industry. In July 2019, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced the launch of non-alcohol beer segment in India with its first non-alcohol beer, Budweiser 0.0. The goal of the introduction of this segment is to ensure the company’s aim to produce the 20% nonalcoholic beer of their total production.
The equipment type segment is divided into macrobrewery equipment and craft brewery equipment. The macrobrewery equipment further sub-classified into milling equipment, cooling equipment, fermentation equipment, filtration & filling equipment, and others. The craft brewery segment divided into mashing equipment, fermentation equipment, cooling equipment, compressors, and others. The macrobrewery segment accounted for the major market share of about 75% in the year 2020. The growth is mainly due to the high adoption of macro brewery equipment for the commercial and mass production of beers across the globe. The type segment includes macrobrewery, craft brewery, microbrewery, brewpub, and others. The macro brewery segment accounted for the major market share of 39.67% in the year 2020. Increasing beer processing of mass-producing beers, boosting the growth of the market.
In addition to this, the rising number of macro brewery across the globe, also positively influencing the growth of the market. The beer type segment includes lager, ale & stout, speciality, and low alcohol. The low alcohol beer segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The rising popularity of low alcohol or no alcohol beers among the millennials, boosting the growth of non-alcohol or low alcohol beers. The distribution channel segment classified into on trade and off-trade. On trade segment accounted for the major market share of 51.65% in the year 2020. On trade distribution of beer includes restaurants, pubs, hotels, clubs, and coffee shops. High demand from the restaurants and pubs for beer is one of the key factor driving the growth of on trade distribution channel.
Global beer processing market is witnessing a rapid growth owing to increasing demand for craft beer across the globe. In addition to his, growing disposable income of the people, further boosting the market growth. The growing shift towards the consumption of low alcohol or no alcohol beer is projected to offer the various growth opportunities in the market. Increasing innovation in the beer product to gain a competitive advantage, also positively influencing the market growth of beer processing. However, stringent government regulation on beer processing and environment hurdle are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.
