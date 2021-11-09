3D Printing Building Construction Global Market To See Whopping Growth Rate Of 190% Through 2025

3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D printing building construction market is expected to grow from $3.8 million in 2020 to $4.63 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $329.01 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 190%. The capability to build complex structures within a stipulated time for a reasonable cost is a major factor driving the demand for 3D printing building construction market.

The 3D printing building construction market consists of the sales revenue earned by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that construct buildings through 3D printers and offer related services. 3D printing or additive manufacturing is a computer-controlled sequential layering of materials to create three-dimensional shapes. In the construction industry, 3D printing is used to build components of building or to create a whole building. It helps to construct faster and more accurate structures with reduced labor costs and less wastage.

Trends In The Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market

Increasing flexibility in 3D printing operations using advanced software is a major trend shaping the growth of the 3D printing building construction market. In November 2019, AMFG, a UK-based provider of MES software, announced the strategic partnership with EOS to enable machine connectivity and end-to-end workflow automation for additive manufacturing. The companies together plan to offer customers the management of their entire additive manufacturing operations with AFMG’s Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and direct connectivity to machines with the software platform. EOS is a technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of polymers and metals.

Global 3D Printing Building Construction Market Segments:

The global 3D printing building construction market is further segmented:

By Construction: Modular, Full Building

By Process: Extrusion, Powder Bonding, Others

By Printing Material: Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Hybrid, Others

By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global 3D printing construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D printing building construction market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 3D printing building construction market, 3D printing building construction global market share, 3D printing building construction global market players, 3D printing building construction global market segments and geographies, 3D printing building construction global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

3D Printing Building Construction Market Organizations Covered: XtreeE, Winsun (Yingchuang Building Technique), Skanska, Apis Cor, Al build, Branch Technology, Zhuoda Group, Cazza Construction Company, Contour Crafting Corporation, Monolite UK, Sika, Cybe Construction, Mx3D, Centro Sviluppo Progetti, Icon, Imprimere Ag, BatiPrint, Be More 3D, WASP, CSP s.r.l. (Italy), Monolite UK (UK), Imprimere Ag, Al build, Branch Technology, Zhuoda Group, Cazza Costruction Company, COBOD International A/S, SQ4D.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

