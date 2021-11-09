Innovative Communication Technology Is Key Among Automotive V2X Market Trends

Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing technological advancements such as LTE-V2X technology are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive V2X market. LTE-V2X technology is an innovative information and communication technology that is used in road transportation systems to allow information to be exchanged between vehicles, humans, networks, and infrastructure. Major companies operating in the automotive V2X sector are focused on developing LTE-V2X technology to strengthen their position. For instance, in 2019, Qualcomm, a US-based semiconductor company launched a Snapdragon automotive 4G platform, which is a 6th generation multimode LTE modem with integrated V2X technology used for automotive vehicles. Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-roadside infrastructure (V2I) communications for safety, high bandwidth, and low latency teleoperations, Precision location, and multi-gigabit cloud connectivity are all advantages of these platforms.

TBRC’s global automotive V2X market report is segmented by technology into emergency vehicle notification, automated driver assistance, passenger information system, line of sight, others, by vehicle type into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, by connectivity into DSRC, cellular, by communication into vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), vehicle-to-grid (V2G), vehicle-to-cloud (V2C), vehicle-to device (V2D).

The global automotive V2X market size is expected to grow from $0.52 billion in 2020 to $0.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The growth of the automotive V2X market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The automotive V2X market is expected to reach $2.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 38.2%.

Major players covered in the global automotive V2X market are Autotalks Ltd., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Harman International, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch, Cohda Wireless, STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Ford Motor Company, Danlaw Inc., and Amphenol Corporation.

North America was the largest region in the automotive V2X market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the automotive V2X market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Automotive V2X Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automated Driver Assistance, Passenger Information System, Line of Sight), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Connectivity (DSRC, Cellular), By Communication (Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P), Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C), Vehicle-To Device (V2D)), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive V2X global market overview, forecast automotive V2X global market size and growth for the whole market, automotive V2X global market segments, and geographies, automotive V2X market trends, automotive V2X market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

