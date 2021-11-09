Global Household Cooking Appliance Market Size And Household Cooking Appliance Market Growth Opportunities

Household Cooking Appliance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Household Cooking Appliance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the household cooking appliances market is expected to grow from $73.54 billion in 2020 to $78.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The household cooking appliance market is expected to reach $101.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Growing popularity of energy-efficient cooking appliances is expected to increase the demand for electric stoves.

The household cooking appliances manufacturing includes sales of household-type electric and nonelectric cooking equipment. These include microwave ovens, electric stoves, barbeques and grills, and others.

Trends In The Global Household Cooking Appliance Market

Companies in the household cooking appliance market are increasingly launching technologically-advanced multi-functional ovens to cater to the rising demand for multi-functional appliances with additional benefits. These multi-functional ovens use a wide range of methods to provide customized and easy cooking. These ovens use devices to guide and instruct users in the process of cooking. Apart from these, they also come with catalytic and pyrolytic self-cleaning functions. The catalytic self-cleaning feature allows the use of special chemical installed liners to absorb grease, while the pyrolytic self-cleaning function of these ovens allows them to clean the dirt and grease using high temperatures. For instance, Electrolux’s EOY5851AAX oven uses different programs and functions to make the process of cooking easy and customized. It has the pyrolytic cleaning technology that allows self-cleaning.

Global Household Cooking Appliance Market Segments:

The global household cooking appliances market is further segmented:

By Product: Electric Stoves, Microwave Ovens, Barbecues And Grills, Others - Household Cooking Appliances

By Application: Household, Commercial

By Fuel Type: Cooking Gas, Electricity

By Geography: The global household cooking appliances market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Household Cooking Appliance Market Organizations Covered: LG Electronics Inc, Electrolux AB, Panasonic, Haier Group, Whirlpool Corporation, SMEG, Kenmore, Samsung Electronics, Galanz Enterprise Group, Philips, Alto-Shaam Inc, Bosch, The Coleman Company Inc, Spectrum Brands, Amana, Miele, GE, The Middleby Corporation LLC, Char-Broil LLC, Midea Group, Frigidaire, KitchenAid, Sears Holdings Corporation, Broilmaster, Traeger, Empire Comfort Systems Inc., Blackstone.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

