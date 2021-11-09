Organic Grain Farming Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2025

Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the organic grain farming market is expected grow from $24.29 billion in 2020 to $26.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%. The increasing preference of consumers for organic food products is a key factor driving the growth of the organic grain farming market.

The organic grain farming market consists of sales of organic grains and related services that are used in the food industry, animal husbandry and pharmaceutical industry. The production of crops without using fertilizers, toxic chemicals, productivity-enhancing enzymes and other chemicals is known as organic farming.

Trends In The Global Organic Grain Farming Market

The internet of things (IoT)-enabled smart farming is a key trend in the organic grain farming market. To collect the crop health data and moisture level, the IoT-enabled devices and sensors are installed in the field and the farmers can view these data easily through their tablets and cell phones. For example, the farmer can deploy sensors to start irrigation if the level of soil moisture drops. Fasal, founded in 2018, is an innovative artificial intelligence IoT platform that helps farming ecosystems in weather forecasting, irrigation management, soil disease and viral breakout prediction, real-time soil and crop condition alerts, pest management and crop disease management by using data science in combination with artificial intelligence.

Global Organic Grain Farming Market Segments:

The global organic grain farming market is further segmented:

By Type: Organic Corn, Organic Wheat, Others

By End-User: Household, Commercial, Others

By Farming Type: Pure Organic Farming, Integrated Organic

By Geography: The global organic grain farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Organic Grain Farming Market Organizations Covered: Marroquin Organic International, Organic Partners International, Briess Malt and Ingredients Co., St. Charles Trading, International Sugars, Tate and Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Roquette America, Royal Ingredients Group, Aryan International, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Pure Life Organic Foods Limited, Manildra Group USA, Northern Grain and Pulse, Puris, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Radchen USA, Ciranda, KMC A/S, Naturz Organics, California Natural Products, SK Food International, Albert Lea Seed, Johnny's Selected Seeds, Sunora Foods, Bradner Farms, Scratch and Peck Feeds, Grain Millers, Inc., La Milanaise.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

