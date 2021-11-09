Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the breast cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow from $4.62 billion in 2020 to $5.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The increasing incidence of breast cancer will require more equipment to diagnose, which will further increase the demand for breast cancer diagnostics market.

The breast cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of breast cancer diagnostic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce breast cancer diagnostics devices. These devices are used to diagnose breast cancer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

The technological advancement is a key trend in the breast cancer diagnostics market. Several new techniques have been developed which could be used in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. The 3D mammography, also known as breast tomosynthesis, takes photographs around the breast from various angles and translates them into a 3-D model. In March 2019, Southwest Medical Center, a US-based company, launched 3D mammography services that provide patients with access to enhanced breast imaging services closer to home.

Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Segments:

The global breast cancer diagnostics market is further segmented:

By Type: Imaging, Biopsy, Genomic Tests, Blood Tests, Others

By Technology: Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH), Immunohistochemical (IHC), Other Technologies

By Cancer Type: BRCA Breast Cancer, ER & PR Breast Cancer, HER 2 Breast Cancer, EGFR Mutation Test Breast Cancer, Others

By Diagnostic Type: Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies, Non-ionizing Imaging Technologies

By End Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Cancer Research Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography: The global breast cancer diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Organizations Covered: Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics Inc, Hologic Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, Siemens AG, NanoString Technologies Inc, C. R. Bard Inc, Gamma Medica Inc, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc, Dilion Technologies Inc, Genomic Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Micrima Limited, Provista Diagnostics Inc, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, bioTheranostics Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Illumina Inc, Biocept Inc, Epigenomics AG, AstraZeneca plc, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

