Increasing Cyberattacks Contribute To The Growth Of The Antivirus Software Market To $4.5B By 2025

Antivirus Software Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Antivirus Software Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of cyber-attacks is expected to propel the growth of the antivirus software market in the coming years. A cyberattack is a cyberspace-based attack aimed at disrupting, disabling, destroying, or manipulating a computer or other device intentionally. There is an increase in hacking and data breaches in computers, laptops, and mobiles using viruses or malware. Antivirus software can block or prevent the virus or malware from entering the device and prevents cyberattacks. For instance, in 2020, Air India, an Indian-based carrier airline company, reported hackers had compromised their servers and accessed the personal data of 4.5 million fliers. In India, in 2020 alone 1.16 million cyber security cases are registered. Therefore, the increasing number of cyber-attacks drives the market for antivirus software.

The global antivirus software market size is expected to grow from $3.80 billion in 2020 to $3.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The growth of the antivirus software market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The antivirus software market is expected to reach $4.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Major players covered in the global antivirus software industry are Symantec, McAfee, ESET, Trend Micro, F-Secure, Bitdefender, G Data CyberDefense, Fortinet, Microsoft Corporation, Cheetah Mobile, AVG Technologies, Qihoo 360, Quick Heal, Tencent, Comodo Cybersecurity, Kaspersky, AhnLab Inc, Ad-Aware, Panda Security, Lavasoft.

TBRC’s global antivirus software market report is segmented by type into computers, tablets, smart phones, others, by operating system into windows, MAC, android or iOS or Linux, by end user into corporate, personal, government.

TBRC's global antivirus software market report is segmented by type into computers, tablets, smart phones, others, by operating system into windows, MAC, android or iOS or Linux, by end user into corporate, personal, government.

