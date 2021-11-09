Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market, Revenue, Growth, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market Size – USD 524.64 Million in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 3.1%, Trends – Increasing industrialization in developing countries

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for TAED from laundry industry and increasing R&D activities by companies are key factors driving market revenue growth

A global research report called Tetraacetylethylenediamine Market was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue, and contact information. The global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The rising application of TAED in household detergents and increasing demand for TAED from the laundry industry are some major factors driving market revenue growth. Besides, the rising preference for color-safe bleaching agents in the textile & paper manufacturing industry and increasing adoption of TAED in the production of disinfectants would also contribute to market growth in the near future.

Tetraacetylethylenediamine, most commonly known as TAED is an organic compound used as a cleaning or bleaching agent in various end-use industries. TAED is widely used to remove stains on carpets, clothing items, upholstery fabric, countertops, and others.

Companies in the global market report include AK Chemtech Co. Ltd., Chemsfield Korea Co Ltd., Hongye Chemical Co., Ltd., Idchem Co. Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd., Weylchem Group of Companies, Acuro Organics Limited, SDC Enterprises, and Shanghai Deborn Co., Ltd.

Market Overview:

Material is a substance or a mixture of substances that make up an object. In the manufacturing process, materials are employed as inputs to make items or more complicated materials. Businesses that create industrial chemicals make up the chemical industry. In this industry, chemical reactions and refining technologies are utilized to transform fundamental resources such as oil, air, water, natural gas, metals, and minerals into thousands of various products. The materials and chemicals industry trends range from solutions for surface engineering, lightweight, sustainability, nano-formulations (biomaterials), 3D printing, and developing advanced composites to meet the changing industry demands.

The global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market research report has been formulated with extensive primary and secondary research and also covers SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to offer a detailed analysis of the leading companies. The report also offers a detailed analysis of market share, market size, market volume and value, product portfolio, product development and advancement, technological upgrades, and segmentation based on types, application, end-use, and region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market based on form, grade, sales channel, application, and region:

Form Outlook

Powder

Crystalline

Others

Grade Outlook

Domestic Grade

Industrial Grade

Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Application Outlook

Detergents

Bleaching Agent

Surfactant

Cleaning Agent

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In November 2020, Ariel launched Ariel 3in1 PODs, a new laundry product designed with three chambers containing concentrated liquid detergent in a water-soluble film. It offers cleaning, stain removal, and brightness in clothes.

The powder segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising demand for powder form of TAED for household cleaning, washing, and sterilization products is likely to drive the growth of this segment in the near future.

North America accounted for the second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. High demand for bleaching agents from numerous industries and the presence of various key players in the region are some major factors driving market revenue growth.

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

