WORLD’S FIRST, SIX-MONTH INTERACTIVE LIVESTREAMING EVENT POWERED BY HOVERCAST PLACES EXPO 2020 DUBAI ON A GLOBAL STAGE

LIVE @ EXPO audience guided tour, images courtesy of Hovercast LIVE @ EXPO audience guided tour, images courtesy of Hovercast LIVE @ EXPO, Hovercast

LIVE @ EXPO Features 100 Streams of Guided Tours Reimagined for the Digital World, Directed by a Global Audience via a Massive, Interactive Livestream Series

LIVE @ EXPO offers a glimpse at the future of virtual tourism.” — Eli Stonberg, Hovercast Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hovercast, the toolset making online, interactive events possible across various social platforms, in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai, is powering LIVE @ EXPO, the world’s largest audience-driven, interactive livestream, which takes viewers on a global journey through the fair, where tour guides react in real-time to audience requests. Catering to an audience of 2.4M on Facebook and Twitch, LIVE @ EXPO is part TV show and part game, offering viewers the chance to explore the fair through on-site, technologically-equipped guides who facilitate remote venue tours, Q&A’s, exhibition visits and more. LIVE @ EXPO is streaming now through March 2022, offering four live streams each week across three show types: interactive “chat plays”, behind-the-scenes looks at Expo, and kid-centric content, for a total of 100 episodes.

“LIVE @ EXPO offers a glimpse at the future of virtual tourism. The live audience has the power to provide meaningful input on where the guide goes, what they do, and the questions that they ask the exhibitors. To take it one step further, the whole experience is gamified, allowing viewers to both work together with the guides on shared goals, and compete individually on the leaderboard.” said Eli Stonberg, Hovercast Founder and CEO.

For the first time in World Expo history each participating country has its own pavilion, making for an awe-inspiring 200 pavilions at this year’s festival, altogether representing the international audience that has the chance to virtually explore each booth through on-the-ground interactive tours. Hovercast developed the toolset that is powering the virtual tours, and producing each audience-driven segment, all of which emphasize Expo’s theme of “Connecting minds, creating the future.”

Each livestream is supported by an expert guide who is set up with a small camera and backpack streaming system, as well as a mobile app to communicate directly with the audience. This feedback loop facilitates exciting adventures, interesting Q&As, and the building of a global community.

LIVE @ EXPO features three main show types designed to engage a variety of audiences. Chat Plays provide an interactive experience where viewers take on the most gameplay-like objectives and have the most control over the guide’s actions. Deep Dives allows audiences to learn new skills with challenges that put them to the test. It has an interactivity element, but primarily serves lurkers who prefer a passive entertainment experience. Future Explorers is designed for kids and families. This segment has mixed interactivity and learning components and shares kids’ programming happening on-site at Expo 2020.

LIVE @ EXPO episodes can be streamed via Twitch (twitch.tv/expo2020dubai) and via Facebook (facebook.com/Expo2020Dubai) at the following times (dates scheduled weekly):

Tuesday, November 9, 5:15 – 6:15 a.m. EST

Wednesday, November 10, 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. EST

Thursday, November 11, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. EST

LIVE @ EXPO launched on October 1 and is streaming four days per week through March 2022. For more information on LIVE @ EXPO, visit twitch.tv/expo2020dubai. For more information about Hovercast, visit hovercast.com.



About Hovercast

Hovercast helps brands, broadcasters and public figures create next level virtual events and interactive live streams. Past clients include Donald Glover, Audi, Old Spice, PC Gamer and national politicians and campaigns. Hovercast's interactive graphics empower viewers to participate, play, donate, compete, or even co-create the show. Connect with the community and boost engagement using brand-safe, lightning fast solutions for moderating, curating, and displaying live chat. Design and control great looking graphics with ease and output to any live streaming platform. Hovercast's live tools give viewers agency and make them a meaningful part of the broadcast, not just spectators on the sidelines.

About Expo 2020 Dubai

From 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as it brings together the planet in one place to reimagine tomorrow.

With the purpose of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 will be the world’s most impactful global incubator for new ideas, catalysing an exchange of new perspectives and inspiring action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenge

Expo 2020 will be the biggest cultural gathering in the world, presenting a visually striking and emotionally inspiring 182 days, as more than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – create the largest and most diverse World Expo ever

Expo 2020’s subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to preserve and protect our planet, explore new frontiers and build a better future for everyone

For six months, Expo 2020 will be a must-visit family destination, with thousands of events, amazing exploratory experiences, and free entry for children up to age 18

Expo is committed to building a more equitable and just world for everyone, while keeping visitors safe by following the latest guidance of the world’s leading medical, science and health experts