Demand for Gastrodia Elata F. Glauca Rhizoma Gastrodiae Tablets Is Likely to Expand at under 5% CAGR until 2031
Rhizoma gastrodiae tablets demand is anticipated to witness a considerable incline from 2021 to 2031 and is set to expand at a healthy CAGR 10% through 2031.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recently published report by award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR. Heavy emphasis on herbal-based and traditional medicines is anticipated to account for bulk of this expansion.The market for rhizoma gastrodiae tablets in the U.S is likely to expand at under 5% CAGR until 2031.
Historically, the market accrued credible gains, expanding at just under 10% CAGR from 2016 to 2020. Prospects have been further heightened amidst the COVID-19 crisis, with several healthcare providers investigating the possibility of incorporating alternative medicine as an effective first-line treatment for severely infected patients.
As per the World Health Organization, maximum application has been in China, attributed to growing application of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to treat debilitating diseases such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). Furthermore, 4 out of 5 healthcare providers in key African countries have embedded alternative medicine as an effective therapy. Moreover, applications have also widened to treat various chronic disorders, including fatty liver.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Gastrodia elata f. glauca rhizoma gastrodiae tablet demand to expand at an impressive 10% CAGR
By distribution channel, retail pharmacies to account for maximum sales, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 15%
Sales of rhizoma gastrodiae tablets in the U.S. to generate approximately 40% of revenue, expanding at under 5% CAGR
China to remain the epicenter of market growth, yielding over 50% of total revenue
3 out 10 rhizoma gastrodiae tablet sales are expected across India, expanding at a CAGR of 9%
Market in the U.K. to emerge as a promising hub, poised to exhibit a CAGR of approximately 7% through 2031
“Prominent manufacturers of rhizoma gastrodiae tablets are likely to majorly incline towards key emerging economies across Asia and Africa, amid heightened scope of traditional medicine in key countries,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Market Segments Covered
Type
Gastrodia Elata F. Glauca Rhizoma Gastrodiae Tablets
G. Elata Bl. F. Elta Rhizoma Gastrodiae Tablets
Other Rhizoma Gastrodiae Tablets
Distribution Channel
Rhizoma Gastrodiae Tablets for Hospital Pharmacies
Rhizoma Gastrodiae Tablets for Retail Pharmacies
Rhizoma Gastrodiae Tablets for Online Pharmacies
Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
East Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of East Asia
South Asia
India
ASEAN
Rest of South Asia
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Oceania
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Oceania
Competitive Landscape
Prominent rhizome gastrodiae tablet manufacturers as profiled in Fact.MR’s report include Zhaotong Huacheng Pharmaceuticals, Guangdong Luofu Shan National Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Beijing Tong Ren Tang, Guizhou Bailing Group,Guangxi Changzhou Natural Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceutical, Shaanxi Tianyang Pharmaceutical, Taiji Group Sichuan Mianyang Pharmaceutical,and Tsumura & Co.
In June 2017, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Europe Holding B.V entered a strategic co-operation agreement with the Republic of Kazakhstan for establishing a Chinese Medical Center to further Chinese Medicine.
In November 2019, Tsumura & Co. concluded its Letter of Intent regarding Tianjin China Medico Technology Co. Ltd. to forge a capital alliance with the intention of expanding its business in Traditional Chinese Medicine and ensure stable supply of crude drugs.
More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the rhizoma gastrodiae tablets market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (Gastrodia Elata F. Glauca, G. Elata Bl. F. Elata, and others) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).
