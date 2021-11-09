Plastic Waste Management Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 32.46 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.8%, Market Trends – Increasing level of pollution due to usage of plastics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knowledge of Plastic Waste Management Market

The global plastic waste management market is projected to reach value of USD 40.80 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market are maintaining the organization's reputation, promoting the concept of sustainable development , reducing the usage of plastics Plastic destroys fertility of soil. Plastics contain harmful chemicals, which increases death rates of all living organisms on the planet.

The report is further attuned to the changes in the market dynamics and trends pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Plastic Waste Management market. The pandemic has resulted in the disruptions in the workflow along with shifts in the consumer directly affecting the demands and trends of the Plastic Waste Management industry. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the overall Plastic Waste Management industry and on specific key segments of the industry. It further offers key insights into the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Plastic Waste Management industry.

Further Key Findings from Report Suggest:

In May 2019, Veolia Environment and LC Packaging entered into a strategic agreement for reduction of flexible packaging waste globally. This agreement would result in better services to resolve waste management issues. Veolia Environment is a France-based transnational organization specializing in the following three service and utility areas: water management, waste management, and energy services.

Durable plastics, used in most of the convenience goods for packaging, are often discarded after a single use and they tend to have a minimum life of three years. Convenience goods include automobiles, computers, household appliances, carpets, and fabrics. Durable goods are still very high on demand , as design engineers, manufacturers, and even consumers rely on their performance, low cost, and design benefits.

Governments can generate revenues from plastic waste management. Governments of countries in North America and Europe have already enforced strict regulations and laws for reducing the carbon dioxide emission level. Hence, the market in these regions is well developed.

The study offers extensive company profiles, market share, market size, revenue contribution, financial standing, business plans, expansion tactics, along with product portfolio, gross profit margins, production and manufacturing capacity, and regional reach. The report also provides extensive coverage of strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships and agreements.

The key companies profiled in the report include:

Veolia Environment, SUEZ, Waste Management, Inc, Republic Services, Waste Connections, Inc, Biffa, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, Covanta Holding Corporation, and United Plastic Recycling, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Recycling

Energy Recovery

Landfills

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Packaging

Construction

Textile

Building & Construction

Others

Regional Segmentation of the Market:

North America (U.S.., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Summary of the Global Plastic Waste Management Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Plastic Waste Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Plastic Waste Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing level of Pollution due to plastic waste



4.2.2.2. Promoting the concept of Sustainable Development



4.2.2.3. Rules and Regulations formed by the Government Authorities



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Extensive involvement of plastics in the life



4.2.3.2. Cheap mode for packaging.



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

READ MORE…!

