NGS Sample Preparation for Drug & Biomarker Discovery Poised to Reach Higher Echelons: Fact.MR

NGS Sample Preparation Market to register a CAGR over 16% during the years, 2021-2031.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global NGS sample preparation market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 4 billion by 2031, expanding at a whopping CAGR of approximately 16% across the 2021-2031 forecast period, according to a recent report published on the market by award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR. Demand for NGS sample preparation kits, reagents & consumables is expected to embark on a positive trajectory. Next generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized genomic research, paving the way for highly effective diagnosis of numerous chronic and infectious diseases, a fact that is boding well for market growth.
Historically, the market accrued significant gains, surpassing US$ 750 million in value in 2019. In recent years, NGS has been widely deployed in clinical oncology to advance personalized cancer treatment. The technique has proven useful in identifying novel and rare cancer mutations, detecting familial cancer mutation carriers, and providing molecular rationale for appropriate targeted therapy.
Consequently, prominent manufacturers are introducing a slew of sample preparation products, with opportunities being ample across the Asian markets. For instance, in May 2021, BGI Group signed a MoU with Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute (EBiT) to conduct the HPV genotyping pilot project and complete 2,000 sample screenings from Ethiopia, to establish a new model of HPV screening, diagnosis, and treatment.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
High demand for NGS sample preparation kits, reagents, and consumables
By application, NGS sample preparation for drug & biomarker discovery poised to reach higher echelons
Academic and research institutes to remain primary NGS sample preparation end users
Presence of robust healthcare system to pivot NGS sample preparation product sales across the U.S.
India to extensively deploy NGS sample preparation products to augment prenatal screening
“Prominent NGS sample preparation product manufacturers are testing uncharted waters by foraying into domains such as animal and plant health, to develop highly advanced diagnostic approaches and address multiple ailments, widening expansion prospects,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Market Segments Covered
Product Type
NGS Sample Preparation Instruments
NGS Sample Preparation Kits, Reagents & Consumables
Application
NGS Sample Preparation for Drug & Biomarker Discovery
NGS Sample Preparation for Diagnostics
NGS Sample Preparation for Precision Medicines
Others
Agriculture
Animal Research
End User
Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Academic & Research Institutes
Others
CROs
CMOs
Region
North America
US
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape
The global NGS sample preparation market appears fragmented in nature, characterized by the presence of numerous regional and global level market players. Major expansion strategies include introducing testing kits equipped with the latest technology, collaboration with existing manufacturers, and acquisition of other players.
In April 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche’s subsidiary Geronimo Acquisition Corp. purchased shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. in a tender offering to further research in controlling antibiotic resistance and infectious diseases by broadening its in-class molecular diagnostics portfolio
In March 2021, Agilent Technologies completed and launched the CE-IVD registered qRT-PCR in vitro diagnostic kit for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA, validated with a variety of commercially available RNA extraction products
More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the NGS sample preparation market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (instruments, and kits, reagents, and consumables), application (drug & biomarker discovery, diagnostics, precision medicine, and others [agriculture and animal research]), and end user (hospitals & diagnostic centers, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutions,and others [CROs, CMOs, etc.]) across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
