Narrative Comedy Podcast Series ‘CURTIS & OTIS’ from Creator ALLISON VOLK Premieres November 9, 2021
Original narrative comedy podcast 'CURTIS & OTIS' created by Allison Volk premieres November 9, 2021
Crafty female con weaves chaos for two bumbling middle-aged bachelorsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The con is on in the new narrative comedy podcast series, CURTIS & OTIS, from writer/director/voice actress Allison Volk. Premiering today, November 9th, on Spotify, Anchor, iTunes and other podcast platforms, the original storyline weaves a simple con into a life-changing chaotic ruse.
CURTIS & OTIS follows Otis and Curtis, two bumbling middle-aged bachelors, who suddenly find themselves roommates after their traveling Renaissance Faire troupe abandons them in Bakersfield. Their plan is to scrape together enough cash to fly back home, when Otis wins $5000 on a scratch lotto ticket. But as luck would have it, the ticket is stolen from them by Augusta, the wily con artist-turned-actress daughter of a local mob boss. Determined to recover the ticket, they hatch a plan to get revenge.
This upbeat comedy con is brought to life vocally by Volk as Augusta, and Colin Martin and Bodie Newcomb in the title roles respectively. Additional characters are voiced by Paul Tigue, Paulina Lule, Kaitlin Huwe, Tess Lina, Pete Uribe and Noah Strattan.
Originally written as a feature film, the script notably advanced to the 2nd round at the Austin Film Festival screenplay competition, and made the coveted Red List on Coverfly. When the pandemic hit and shut down pre-production, Volk shifted the project to a 7-episode audio series, each approximately 20 minutes in length. Now, Volk is excited to premiere the podcast for audiences, adding “It’s always a pleasure to watch a piece of writing come to life. This group of artists is incredibly open-hearted and wildly talented, and I’m so grateful they were willing to be part of this project!”
Originally from Boulder, Colorado, Volk has proven a standout as an award-winning writer, film producer and actress. She wrote, starred and received much attention for the dark comedy feature, Deany Bean is Dead, which premiered at the Dances with Films Festival and is now available on Amazon Prime. Volk also won ‘Best Screenplay’ at the 2018 Utah Film Awards for her dark action-comedy feature script, Tiger Woman. She wrote, produced and starred in her ﬁrst feature ﬁlm, Innocent Sleep, earning ‘Best Lead Actress’ at the 2017 Utah Film Awards for this modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth. Prior to this, she proudly made her feature ﬁlm debut as 'Jane' in Disney's 2013 western-action film, The Lone Ranger.
Volk has emerged a talented writer for the stage, having several of plays produced in New York and Los Angeles, including the comedy Rite of Seymour, which premiered at the Son of Semele ensemble as a Drive Theatre production in Los Angeles in 2014. In 2016 she was commissioned by Shakespeare Orange County to write the original piece, Sonnets, Songs & Sorry, Will’s Been Dead 400 Years! which premiered to critical acclaim. She also co-founded The City Shakespeare Company in Santa Monica, serving as co-artistic director for three years.
Currently, Volk is in-development on a new horror comedy project.
Beginning November 9, 2021, Season One of CURTIS & OTIS will be available on Spotify, Anchor, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Breaker, CastBox and Pocket Casts.
For more about ALLISON VOLK visit: AllisonVolk.com
Listen to CURTIS & OTIS at: CurtisAndOtis.com
Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952
info@spotlightprcompany.com