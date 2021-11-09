Automotive Fabric Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

The Automotive Fabric Market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 4.24% over 2018-2028

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive fabric market growth can be attributed to increased consumer demand for more luxurious interiors. But consumers have also become more demanding when it comes to the safety of vehicles. Various middle-income countries such as Mexico, Russia, India, Brazil, etc. were disreputable for the flouting of general automotive safety norms. But of late, not only the governments of these countries but the citizens as well are becoming more concerned about vehicle safety. Since the quality of airbags, seat belts, tires, etc. are essential in determining the overall safety of vehicles, market participants are competing with each other to bring better and more technologically advanced products to the market, in turn spurring the growth of the industry

The Automotive Fabric Market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 4.24% over 2018-2028, owing to not only the surge in demand registered in the automotive industry but also the demand for upgraded interiors. Automotive fabrics play a significant role in adding to the interior quality of a vehicle. As consumers are demanding interiors that add to the premium and luxuriant feel of the vehicle, major participants are focusing on introducing revolutionary products in the industry. Their endeavors are also aimed at including materials that can contribute towards the increased fuel efficiency of vehicles as stringent government regulations mandate the reduction of emissions.

Due to the presence of a large number of industry leaders in North America and Europe, these regions held a considerable share in the automotive fabric market. However, in recent years, as disposable incomes in many surging economies such as China, India, and Brazil have increased, the automotive industry in such countries has recorded massive expansion, further adding to the growth of this industry.

Market-o-Nomics

Some of the most significant factors that will drive the growth of the industry will include the increased demand for the safety of vehicles, growing pressure on automotive manufacturers to lower the weight of vehicles to make them more fuel-efficient, and the massive demand for vehicles in countries with expanding economies.

Fabrics like nylon and velour are expected to be the most in-demand materials in the market due to their superior strength and lower weight.

The passenger cars segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the automotive fabric market.

The airbags segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment in the market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Increasing global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles

3.1.2. Decrease in fatalities associated with road accidents

Chapter 4. Automotive Fabric Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Fabric Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Regulatory Framework

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Automotive Fabric Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Rising Safety Measures in Automotive Application

4.4.1.2. Necessity for Weight Reduction Due to Stringent CO2 Emission

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Stringent regulations regarding leather production

4.4.2.2. Availability of substitutes

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized...

The key questions answered in the report:

What will be the size and growth rate in the forecast year?

What are the key factors driving the ?

What are the risks and challenges in front of the?

Who are the key vendors in the ?

What are the trending factors influencing the shares?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

Which are the global opportunities for expanding the ?

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global automotive fabric on the basis of material, vehicle type, application and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Fabric

Suede

Nylon

Velvet

Velour

Tweed

Thermoplastic Material

Leather

Natural Leather

Synthetic Leather

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy trucks

Buses & Coaches

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Floor Covering

Upholstery

Pre-Assembled Interior Component

Tires

Safety Belts

Airbags

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

