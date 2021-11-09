Leading Business Event Planner to Host E-Forum on ‘Resiliency in HR, Mastering Modern Work’

Slated for early December, two-day virtual event will be held by GEN - The Global Executive Network, a leading provider of business forums for top-tier executives from internationally-recognized firms.

/EIN News/ -- Central, Hong Kong, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN - The Global Executive Network, which organizes events and forums for top-tier executives, will host an executive briefing on Dec. 3 and 4 under the banner, “Resiliency in HR and Mastering Modern Work.” The two-day event will tackle a range of issues pertaining to HR processes in the digital age and novel challenges faced in the 21st-century workplace.

“Globalization and the rapid advance of technology have forever changed the nature of business,” a member of the Professional Council of GEN says. “Resilience is the ability to quickly recover from challenges and is key to mastering modern work. Resilient HR teams must not only adapt; they must also seize opportunities to build stronger HR processes and shape the future of the employee experience.”

On the Agenda: Digitalization, Post-COVID Recovery

With a view to ensuring high-quality discussion, a maximum of 18 guests are invited to attend the event, which will be facilitated by a high-profile moderator. Talking points to be covered include the pandemic’s impact on the field of HR and the ongoing digitalization of HR processes.

Speakers will also discuss how companies can position themselves – if they are agile enough – in the post-COVID recovery phase, and how HR departments can even derive opportunities from pandemic-related disruptions. The e-forum is expected to draw top executives from around the world, including Chief Diversity Officers, Chief Administrative Officers, Chief Human Resources Officers, Chief Operating Officers, Chief People Officers, and Chief Talent Officers.

‘More than Just Networking’

GEN has been covering business trends and hosting high-quality forums, Executive Dinners for senior executives since 1990. With the HQ in Hong Kong, it currently enjoys an international presence, operating in 90 countries across the globe. Each year, GEN hosts hundreds of business events covering a vast range of topical issues, typically drawing senior executives from many of the world’s most prominent companies.

In recent years, GEN has successfully organized more than 5,000 business events in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. “Our events are about more than just networking,” Angela, Senior Level Event Manager, explains. “They allow executives from a range of sectors and fields to hold candid discussions with their peers in a comfortable, intimate and well-managed setting.”

GEN - The Global Executive Network Ltd.

20/F, Central Tower

28 Queens Road

Central

Hong Kong

Global Toll Free: +1-800-941-3216

Hong Kong Site: http://www.theglobalexecutivenetwork.com/index_hk.php

Global Site: http://www.theglobalexecutivenetwork.com

Website: http://www.theglobalexecutivenetwork.com





Name: Ines Henriques Organization: GEN - The Global Executive Network Ltd. Address: 20/F, Central Tower, 28 Queens Road, Central, Hong Kong Phone: +1-800-941-3216