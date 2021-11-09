Chris Renzema Announces 24-City “Hope Or Nostalgia Spring Tour”

Chris Renzema press image Chris Renzema, Get Out of the Way of Your Own Heart and Hope Or Nostalgia Live cover art. Chris Renzema and band are pictured on the fall “Hope or Nostalgia” tour alongside the spring tour poster.

21 Sold Out Fall Concerts Spark First Live EP, Hope Or Nostalgia Live; “Old Friend” From Get Out Of The Way Of Your Own Heart Spins At Triple A Radio

I am really excited to be hitting the road again this coming spring. Getting back to playing live shows was such a life-giving thing...” — Chris Renzema

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the Sept. 3 release of his third full-length and second Centricity Music album, Get Out of the Way of Your Own Heart , acclaimed singer / songwriter Chris Renzema embarked on his long-awaited “Hope or Nostalgia” headline tour this fall. Playing mainly clubs, his mostly college-aged fans swooped-up tickets, packing every venue while officially generating 21 sold out events so far with two concerts left to play: Asheville, NC (11/22) and Atlanta (11/23).Extending the tour into larger, theater-sized venues in the New Year, Renzema announces today the first 24 “Hope or Nostalgia” concerts of 2022, which will officially go on sale this Sunday, Nov. 12. All the current cities, dates, venues and ticket information is available now at http://chrisrenzema.com/ Taking his new music and fan favorites coast-to-coast across 17 states, the “Hope or Nostalgia Spring Tour” launches in Phoenix Feb. 27 and travels to Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Birmingham, Charlotte and more major markets before wrapping up April 22 in Bryan, TX. He also revisits Chicago, Dallas / Fort Worth and Grand Rapids, MI, playing larger venues in these fall tour cities as demand for tickets there and across the country continues to grow exponentially. A tour sizzle reel can be seen at https://youtu.be/_Fa1UX7KQq8 while multiple photos and video clips from the fall tour are highlighted on Renzema’s Instagram “I am really excited to be hitting the road again this coming spring,” says Renzema. “Getting back to playing live shows was such a life-giving thing, which I think translates very evidently in the Hope Or Nostalgia Live recordings as well. Singing, dancing and worshipping together means more to me now than ever, and it's going to be a blast getting back to it.”Between now and next year’s tour, fans will be able to experience the dynamic energy of Renzema’s concerts on the Hope Or Nostalgia Live EP available at digital and streaming outlets everywhere beginning tomorrow (Nov. 10). His first live recording, the EP captures the participatory, sing-at-the-top-of-your-lungs experience heard on the fall tour and features Get Out of the Way of Your Own Heart favorites “Old Dreams,” “Stronger Love” and the LP’s title track.“Chris Renzema is singing about the things that are important to the college-aged crowd, expressing lyrically and musically what they are feeling,” says John Stokes, Centricity Music VP of Sales and Digital Marketing, suggesting the root of this artist’s success. “When Renzema and his fans come together, the bond they share is palpable. The crowd knows and sings out every word like they mean it – and they do! It’s what has made him the hottest ticket in this genre. We are thrilled to be a part of sharing the music and story of this remarkable artist.”While Renzema’s current studio album, Get Out of the Way of Your Own Heart, doesn’t always provide painless resolution or black and white answers to gray areas, it does emphasize the fact that we never have to wrestle with life’s hardest questions alone. Along with the title song, this unique thematic mix is apparent in the opening track “Hope Or Nostalgia,” the Triple A radio single “Old Friend,” the fresh perspective “Just As Good (feat. Ellie Holcomb),” the unifying, Saint Teresa prayer inspired “No Body (feat. Matt Maher),” and “Stronger Love,” which was co-written by and features Leeland Mooring.All the latest Chris Renzema tour, music and more news can be found at:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chrisrenzema/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrisrenzema/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/chrisrenzema YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCILpXfWMQ_osHDvuxG9n8Rg Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2hIvOHaLTl9XCyCbNPwYzT Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/chris-renzema/897561529 Chris Renzema “Hope or Nostalgia” tour itinerary:11/22/21 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle11/23/21 Atlanta, GA The Loft02/27/22 Phoenix, AZ Crescent03/01/22 San Diego, CA Belly Up03/03/22 Los Angeles, CA Echoplex03/04/22 Santa Cruz, CA Rio Theatre03/06/22 Sacramento, CA Harlow's03/07/22 Portland, OR Bossanova Ballroom03/08/22 Seattle, WA Vera Project03/10/22 Boise, ID Knitting Factory03/12/22 Denver, CO Oriental03/14/22 Omaha, NE Slowdown03/15/22 Des Moines, IA Wooly's03/29/22 Lexington, KY The Burl03/30/22 Birmingham, AL Iron City04/02/22 Urbana, IL Canopy Club04/03/22 Madison, WI The Barrymore Theatre04/04/22 Chicago, IL Thalia04/05/22 Grand Rapids, MI Calvin College04/08/22 Charlotte, NC The Underground04/10/22 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre04/18/22 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard04/19/22 Fayetteville, AR George's04/20/22 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre04/21/22 Dallas, TX Amplified Live04/22/22 Bryan, TX Ice House on MainAbout Chris Renzema:Chris Renzema received more than 36 million audio streams of his independent project, I’ll Be The Branches, which was a personal, but less autobiographical, worship album. His follow-up sophomore album and Centricity Music debut Let The Ground Rest sparked more than 90 million streams and began to reveal more of his life story weaved into the songs. Receiving well-over one million Spotify track saves over the last year, a 2020 Pandora “Artist to Watch” nod and a GMA Dove Award nomination for “New Artist of the Year,” Get Out of the Way of Your Own Heart continues Renzema’s more personal trajectory. The album features lyrics that cut to the bone while singing about hope and echoing the universality of both pain and praise.About Centricity Music:Centricity is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Cross Point Music, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry, PEABOD and Unspoken. Centricity is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Cross Point Music, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry, PEABOD and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/

