One year to Election Day for five Supreme Court justices

In California, besides electing a governor and other state-wide officers, voters will be asked to vote “yes” or “no” on keeping in office various state Supreme Court and Court of Appeal justices. Next year should see a bumper crop of Supreme Court candidates, with five of the seven justices probably up for election.  There haven’t been that many justices on the ballot at the same time in over 30 years.

