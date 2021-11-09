Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun): 1200 Block of W Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in the 1200 block of W Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects’ and their vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/X2ZqqJjqJQ0

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###