Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4th and L Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 7, 2021, on 4th and L Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:07 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives’ investigation at the scene revealed the victim was engaged in an exchange of gunfire with an unidentified suspect. The victim’s firearm was recovered on the scene.

On Sunday, November 7, 2021, 27 year-old Daquon Maurice Williams, of Arlington, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###