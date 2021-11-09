Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 700 Block of 8th Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in the 700 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:19 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. The suspect took a bicycle then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below. A photo of the stolen bicycle can also been seen below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

