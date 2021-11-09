Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and vehicles in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 4:40 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim from behind. One of the suspects motioned to his waistband as if he had a weapon and then took the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle followed by two other vehicles. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects and vehicles, described as Dodge Chargers, were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/4kKGAt4aZxU

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicles or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.