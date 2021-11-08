Persons of Interest Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of M Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating persons of interest in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 31, 2021, in the unit block of M Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:20 am, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle

The persons of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera using the victim’s stolen credit cards and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

