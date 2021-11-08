Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 100 Block of 33rd Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in the 100 block of 33rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:38 pm, the suspects and victim agreed to meet, using the Facebook Marketplace application, at the listed location to sell a cell phone. The suspects snatched the victim’s US currency then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

As a reminder, citizens are encouraged to use the Safe Exchange Zones when conducting in-person transactions using online applications such as Craigslist and Offer Up. For more information, please visit: http://mpdc.dc.gov/release/mpd-exchange-zone-locations-reminder

###