Court makes annual visit to UND School of Law

The Supreme Court traveled to the UND School of Law Nov. 1-2 to hear arguments, judge the Moot Court competition and to visit with students. Here are the photos.

The Court heard arguments in Pavlicek v. JRC Construction on Nov. 1.  Chris A. Edison represented Appellant Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company.

Craig E Johnson represented Appellee Larry Pavlicek in the Pavlicek case.

The Court listened to the arguments.

The Court also heard arguments in State v. Dargbeh on Nov. 2.  Leah R. Carlson represented Appellant Emile Dargbeh.

SheraLynn Ternes represented Appellee the State of North Dakota.

The Court judged the moot court finals on Nov. 2.

Moot court contestants Tanner Langley and Elizabeth Rotherham represented the Appellant.  Samantha Leitold and Haley Finch represented the Appellee.

The Court discussed the Moot Court arguments.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen answered a question during one of the Court's class visits.

Justice Lisa Fair McEvers talked to students during a class visit.

Justice Jerod Tufte visited informally with students at a reception.

