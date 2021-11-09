The Helper Bees and Roundtrip Partner to Serve Transportation Needs of Older Adults Nationwide

The Helper Bees

Roundtrip’s mission to drive better health outcomes through transportation complements The Helper Bees’ comprehensive Aging-in-Place Platform

Our model is all about harnessing the power of many providers on a common platform. That’s why Roundtrip is an appealing partner – because of its complementary approach to healthcare transportation.” — Char Hu, Ph.D, The Helper Bees CEO

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Helper Bees (THB), a full-service insurtech company that creates innovative aging-in-place solutions for both payers and insureds, announced a provider partnership with Roundtrip, the leading technology solution for non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). This agreement will bring better transportation options to Medicare Advantage (MA), Long Term Care Insurance (LTCI), health systems, and patients nationwide.

As Medicare Advantage supplemental services continue to expand, plans are focused on diversifying their offerings to better meet the needs of the growing number of older adults who want to age in place. Through its acquisition of healthAlign earlier this year, The Helper Bees convened thousands of credentialed providers including in-home care, meals and nutritional support, home modification, pest control, and more all onto a single platform. The company’s network enables plans to offer a broader range of aging-in-place services while also allowing the insured the ability to access a user-friendly “one-stop-shop” that supports their independence at home.

“Roundtrip’s focus is to address the challenge faced by an estimated 5.8 million Americans who miss or delay healthcare because they lack transportation – including older adults who choose to age in place. We are thrilled to partner with The Helper Bees and healthAlign to expand transportation options – and independence – for older adults,” said Mark Switaj, CEO of Roundtrip.

By adding Roundtrip to this network, The Helper Bees can now offer members and policyholders access to rides to and from appointments. The service will be managed by THB’s Aging-in-Place Platform and sourced through the Roundtrip network of transportation companies that includes rideshare, taxi, medical sedans, and wheelchair vans.

About The Helper Bees

The Helper Bees (THB) is an insurtech company delivering solutions that allow policyholders to successfully age in place. Through a blend of innovative technology and advanced data analytics, THB enables intelligent managed care and claims processing. Combining conscientious member engagement with a robust compliance and regulatory platform powered by healthAlign, THB’s unique administrative platform provides the infrastructure needed for payers to access, deploy and scale quality non-medical services into the home, thereby transforming independent aging for millions of Americans. Find out more about the company at thehelperbees.com.

About Roundtrip

Roundtrip is the leading digital transportation marketplace for better health outcomes. We provide a simple, comprehensive patient ride ordering software that makes available a community of ride providers who complete the transport. The company is leading the industry in reducing patient no-shows through improved ride management.

Roundtrip is built for healthcare professionals — care coordinators, market managers, social workers, nurses, nonprofit organization staff, volunteers and other transport requestors — and offers easy-to-use online and mobile platforms that connect patients with non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). Roundtrip is a comprehensive solution that supports all levels of transport: rideshare, taxi, medical cars, wheelchair vans, stretcher vehicles, ALS/BLS ambulances, all payers, and all trips delivered when and where they are needed. Find out more about the company at roundtriphealth.com.

