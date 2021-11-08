Beyond Net Zero: Puget Sound Energy CEO to Talk About Firm's Transition to Clean Energy at Albers Exec Speaker Series
Mary Kipp will be talking about Puget Sound Energy's ongoing transition to clean energy at the Albers Executive Speaker Series on November 18th, 2021
Mary E. Kipp, Puget Sound Energy President & CEO, will share how Washington state's largest utility plans to be a beyond net zero carbon energy company by 2045.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly 150 years, Puget Sound Energy has been the local energy provider for neighborhoods and communities across Washington and is now the state’s largest utility, supporting 1.1 million electric customers and nearly 900,000 natural gas customers. An early leader in addressing climate change, PSE has invested billions in renewable resources and energy efficiency programs for homes and businesses.
Puget Sound Energy aspires to be a beyond net zero carbon energy company by 2045. Mary E. Kipp, President and CEO, will share the company’s actions toward providing clean, affordable, and reliable energy to its customers, while managing the clean energy transition to ensure reliable, affordable, and sustainable service, especially in the middle of a global pandemic. In her talk at the upcoming Albers Executive Speaker Series on November 18th, Kipp will outline PSE’s commitment to meeting the current and future needs of customers and its aggressive plan for delivering on the objectives of Washington’s landmark Clean Energy Transformation Act.
Since 2002, the Albers School of Business and Economics has organized the Albers Executive Speaker Series, live panels featuring top business leaders from the Puget Sound Area. Guests talk about a topic of their choice and respond to questions from a panel and the audience.
The Speaker Series is free and open to the public. This event is being planned as a live talk with the option to pivot to virtual in compliance with state and local health authorities' directives. Register to submit questions and to be emailed whether the event will shift from live to virtual.
About Mary E. Kipp
Mary E. Kipp was named president of Puget Sound Energy in August 2019 and CEO in January 2020. Under her direction, PSE is working toward an aspirational goal of being a Beyond Net Zero Carbon energy company by 2045.
Mary joined PSE from El Paso Electric (EPE), where she served as chief executive officer since 2015 and president since 2014. Under her leadership, EPE evolved to serve a diverse customer base spread across a mountain west region and growing border communities. With EPE since 2007, Mary held a variety of leadership roles throughout the company, including General Counsel, regulatory and rates, risk management, human resources, external affairs, customer care, environmental and safety.
Prior to EPE, Mary was a prosecuting attorney for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for four years, investigating and prosecuting violations of federal energy laws. Mary also worked as a lawyer at El Paso Natural Gas Company and at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.
Mary is Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Alliance to Save Energy; a member of the Board of Energy Insurance Mutual; and co-chair of the Edison Electric Institute’s Institute for Electric Innovation. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Seattle University.
Mary received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Williams College, a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law, and is an alumnus of Exeter College, Oxford University.
COVID-19 vaccination policy for visitors
All visitors age 12 years and older are required to complete the Seattle University Safe Start Health Check before or immediately upon arrival to campus. The Safe Start Health Check will only indicate approval to be on campus for individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 72 hours. Visitors may be required to show proof of their vaccination or recent negative test result. Visitors are also required to follow the university’s COVID-19 Face Covering Policy.
About the Albers School of Business and Economics
