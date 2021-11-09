International Women's Flag Football Association to Host 30th Annual Kelly McGillis Classic Tournament
The Largest Women's International Flag Football Tournament Will Be Held in Key West on January 24-31, 2022
Our organization exists to give girls and women worldwide the opportunity to push themselves individually while being part of a supportive organization.”KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Women’s Flag Football Association (IWFFA) has opened registration for its flagship event, the Kelly McGillis Classic tournament. Held each year in Key West, the women’s flag football tournament is celebrating its 30th year with a weeklong event on January 24-31, 2022. Tournament games are played on January 28-30, followed by the Annual World Challenge Game which pits the USA All Stars vs. the International All Stars.
Diane Beruldsen founded the International Women’s Flag Football Association in 1997, combining international and national teams across the United States. Diane had the vision of a worldwide organization, run by women and for women and girls only that would introduce the sport of flag football around the globe. The IWFFA started its global outreach by introducing the sport in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland in the 1990s and later in Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador, Jamaica, and Afghanistan. The organization has also helped form teams in Canada, India, Egypt, Scotland, Mexico and Puerto Rico and continues its growth each year.
Beruldsen describes IWFFA’s unique approach to the sport:
"Some athletes play to win, some to socialize, some for exercise, and some to experience the sport of flag football. We have modified IWFFA rules throughout the years to allow any girl or woman, no matter what her skill level, size, or speed, to be a valuable asset to the team. 8 on 8 IWFFA rules include blocking, kicking, and a wide variety of skills which make the game very exciting for the spectator."
In each country, IWFFA volunteers hold clinics and train women to play, coach, officiate, and manage the sport, developing healthy programs for the female athlete. It also offers scholarships, connects individual players with teams, and hosts tournaments around the globe.
The International Women’s Flag Football Association introduces girls and women around the world to the fun and competition, as well as the heightened confidence, that comes from playing flag football on a team. The highlight of the year for IWFFA is the annual Kelly McGillis Classic which draws teams from all over the world to compete.
This year’s tournament will include more international teams than any year prior. Women from Pakistan, Spain, Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, Morocco, India, and the United States will descend upon the Florida Keys for competition, friendship, and camaraderie.
Diane Beruldsen comments on the value of women’s flag football:
"We see flag football as a vehicle of women’s empowerment. As important as the game itself is the true camaraderie that develops, especially among opponents. Flag football fosters self-esteem, confidence, and leadership skills: characteristics essential for all women on the field or off. Our organization exists to give girls and women worldwide the opportunity to push themselves individually while being part of a supportive organization."
Teams interested in the Kelly McGillis Classic are invited to compete by registering on the IWFFA website. Individual women who want to be part of the Individual Women's Team can email iwffa@iwffa.com. Interested sponsors can contact the organization by emailing iwffa@iwffa.com.
