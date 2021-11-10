We are the West Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST FOLK BAND - 2021”

“We're honored to include We are the West into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brett Hool and John Kibler, Founders of We are the West, win Best of Los Angeles Award- "BEST FOLK BAND - 2021", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed four years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Brett Hool, Founder of We are the West, into our BoLAA family."

Brett Hool (voice/guitar) and John Kibler (bass/voice) formed We Are The West in a shipping container on a sheep farm in Holland and began performing as a duo in an abandoned convent in Brooklyn before heeding the call to continue West to Los Angeles.

As vast and indefinable as the West itself, the intrepid sound stylists of We Are The West reach beyond the setting sun to create a diverse symphonic landscape. Originally described as "a two-man orchestra of stunning vocals, meditative guitar, and exploratory double bass," the duo paints with a broad palette of sound incorporating drums and percussion, woodwinds, strings, brass, pump organ, accordion, and unique vocal harmonies to create their dynamic and transporting songs.

NPR stated, "One of the most beautiful, really underrated bands. Their live show is just a feast for the eyes and the ears."

After a series of site-specific EPs, their soulful and intricately crafted debut LP The Golden Shore, and providing the soundtrack for 2 Hearts (#1 movie on Netflix, June 2021), they've emerged from the pandemic into the warm sunlight with a brisk and immediate collection Only One Us, their finest work yet. Released in June 2021, Only One Us has received great praise from critics and will become a classic album.

