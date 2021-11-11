Saginaw-based Duperon Corporation wins an MFG Excellence Award
Screening equipment manufacturer recognized as leader in innovation
We innovate for a purpose – to solve a problem, make a difference, be in service and impact water quality.”SAGINAW, MI, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saginaw’s own Duperon Corporation received statewide recognition on Thursday, Nov. 4 as a recipient of the MFG Innovation Excellence award as part of the 2021 MFG Excellence Awards, hosted by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA). The awards are held annually to celebrate the exceptional contributions that Michigan manufacturers make to their workforce, their communities, the economy and the industry.
— Mark Turpin, president of Duperon Corporation
“At the heart of the Duperon Corporation, we are a group of human beings who have decided to constitute ourselves as daring to make a difference for people, for water and for the planet,” said Tammy Bernier, CEO and co-owner along with Terry Duperon. “We do that by employing people who care, and that’s what makes our company such a wonderful place to work. We’re all working to make a positive change and protect the environment for future generations.”
For more than 35 years, Duperon Corporation has remained a leader in preliminary liquid/solids separation systems. They provide simple yet innovative solutions for a variety of screening and solids handling applications in the water and wastewater industry. Duperon’s business model revolves around creativity and open communication, empowering employees to take an inventive spirit in tackling some of the water industry’s biggest challenges.
“We are not innovating for the sake of innovation,” adds Mark Turpin, president of Duperon Corporation. “We innovate for a purpose – to solve a problem, make a difference, be in service and impact water quality. These are worthy causes that unite our team to bring a spirit of innovation to every endeavor.”
Learn more about MMA and the MFG Excellence Awards at mimfg.org. For more information on Duperon Corporation, visit Duperon.com or contact them at 1-800-383-8479.
Description of Event
The MFG Excellence Awards promotes the inspiring stories of Michigan’s manufacturing industry, the thousands of unique manufacturing companies across the state, the hundreds of thousands of Michiganders employed in the industry and the local communities that support it. Co-hosted by MMA President & CEO John J. Walsh and 2019 MFG Woman of the Year and President, CEO and Co-owner of PTM Corporation Donna Russell-Kuhr, recipients were recognized Nov. 4, including Duperon Corporation.
