Prime IV Lehi Educates the Community on the Immune System Benefits of IV Therapy

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With winter approaching, Prime IV Lehi urges Lehi-area residents to consider IV therapy as one of their strategies for achieving optimal health outcomes. Following guidance from The National Institutes of Health may address seasonal stress—from situations as common as flu season to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Seasonal stress can lead to viral and bacterial infections and increase the probability of chronic medical conditions.

“IV therapy can play a key role in helping you prevent illness during stressful times,” said Heidi Neville, owner of Prime IV Lehi. “Our IV drips contain a combination of ingredients which may fight off or prevent illness. These high-quality ingredients include vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc.”

Staying healthy during stressful times can be challenging—and many medical professionals recommend that boosting the immune system during these times should be a top priority. Since diet alone generally may not supply the human body with sufficient nutrients, IV therapy can deliver vitamins and minerals that have been shown to boost the immune system.

How IV therapy boosts the immune system

“Prime IV offers numerous IV drips specifically formulated to boost your immune system—including an immunity booster with a powerful dose of vitamin C,” said Neville. “Taking vitamins and nutrients intravenously puts them directly into your bloodstream and provides the maximum benefit by bypassing the less efficient absorption of the stomach. Also, our IV drips act fast—no more waiting for digestion! Our IVs take 30-60 minutes and have you back on the road to peak health.”

Maintaining a strong immune system is not only important for overall wellness, but for maintaining health and safety during a pandemic. Some of the best ways to boost immunity include:

- Include plenty of fruits and vegetables in one's diet

- Maintain a healthy weight

- Get plenty of sleep

- Reduce stress

- Supplement vitamin and mineral intake

Nutritional supplements are the most common way that people think to boost their immune system. However, the traditional method of oral supplementation can take weeks or even months to get back on one's feet, due to the slow nature of stomach absorption. Luckily, there are new and improved ways to take supplements—through an IV. IV supplements are a fast-acting way to get feeling one's best.

IV therapy can be used to manage symptoms for a variety of medical conditions. . These can range from chronic fatigue, migraines, and respiratory infections, all the way to seasonal allergies. Those who have any difficulty absorbing nutrients can benefit greatly from the use of IV therapy.

How it works

When IV therapy is administered, it is introduced directly into the bloodstream. Because of this, recipients receive 100% of the nutrients, which the body will benefit from immediately. This is unlike other immune interventions which take much more time to notice results.

Regarding Prime IV Lehi, Debbie, a recent customer, said the following, “This is my fifth time here. I love the people and the service. The nurses are very helpful and kind. They take the time to make sure you are comfortable. The menu is quite extensive, and the people are knowledgeable about each IV, what it does and how it will feel. The massage chairs are fabulous, and the environment is clean and peaceful. My husband and I always feel more energized and healthier after our IV's and injections. We have been getting the Myers drip, glutathione and B12. They help a lot and I really think it keeps our immunity up”

Sources

About Us

