Tampa Bay Entrepreneur to Launch Offline Golf Game Via Kickstarter

GolfPro Games announced today that it has launched the sale of their first game through Kickstarter.

TAMPA, FL, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GolfPro Games announced today that it has successfully launched the sale of their first game through Kickstarter. The innovative product is branded as GolfPro Card Game and uses a deck of over 400+ cards to simulate the fun and emotions encountered when playing a live round of golf. Players go from hole to hole; selecting clubs, avoiding penalties, and hoping that they get off the green with as few putts as possible. GolfPro Card Game is designed for anyone wanting to play a round of golf but can’t make it out to a course.

The Kickstarter campaign can be found at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/golfprocardgame/the-golfpro-card-game-play-golf-anywhere-anytime

The company made the strategic decision to launch GolfPro Card Game on Kickstarter for two reasons. It was looking for a way to raise funds to expand production and wanted to establish a community from which it can get feedback for continued product improvement. The crowdfunding aspects of Kickstarter addressed both goals by providing access to its friendly and engaged members. GolfPro Card Game is available for purchase on Kickstarter for the next 30 days with a goal of raising $20,000.

GolfPro Games was founded by Mike DaSilva while caring for his mother who is suffering from Lewy Body Dementia (LBD). He spent many nights staying awake to monitor her progress. On one late night shift, he began to think about how much fun it would be to have a card game to stimulate his brain and help him stay awake. Rather than simply buying something online, he began the process of designing his own game around his favorite pastime, golf. Over the course of a few months, he designed, prototyped, and produced a game that was ready for market.

“We are very excited to launch the game via Kickstarter!” said Mike DaSilva, CEO of GolfPro Games. “The interest so far has been incredible. If everything goes well, we will have the first delivery of games prior to the Christmas holiday.”

About GolfPro Games

GolfPro Games is a family-owned, North American-based offline gaming company created to deliver fun and challenging non-digital golf games and experiences that can be played anywhere, anytime. Our mission is to promote family, friendship, togetherness, and lighthearted fun experiences for our customers. The company was founded by Mike DaSilva while caring for his mother who was suffering from Lewy Body Dementia (LBD). More information can be found regarding our products at www.GolfProGames.com