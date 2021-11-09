Clear360 Launches a Turnkey Compliance Solution to Help U.S. Enterprises Comply With OSHA COVID-19 Regulations
Clear360 uses advanced automation to simplify complex compliance requirements faced by HR, Risk & Occupational Health and Safety teams.
Workplace safety regulations are challenging to comply with, especially in large organizations. Clear360 makes compliance easy by connecting employees to HR teams through mobile apps & cloud software.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The U.S. Department of Labor and Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) announced new Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS) requiring employers to collect proof of COVID-19 vaccination or weekly proof of testing for unvaccinated employees. This workplace safety regulatory requirement creates a real challenge for businesses who need an integrated solution which simplifies and streamlines the entire process of bringing their organization into compliance.
Ashish Anand, CEO of Clear360, stated “Employers in the public and private sector have had to adapt to a lot of new rules since the pandemic began. This new regulation impacts 84M employees and could be their biggest challenge yet.” He went on to add, “Without the right software and support components, business leaders will find it very difficult to stay in compliance with these new workplace safety regulations. With Clear360, our goal was to make compliance easy, effortless and automatic for organizations. We are excited to bring this solution to market and help the 300,000 U.S. employers who are impacted by these new OSHA regulations.”
The Clear360 service offers a turnkey compliance solution that can be deployed across organizations of all sizes in a matter of days. Employees download the free iOS or Android Clear360 mobile app, onboard themselves and easily submit their vaccination records or their test results within minutes. With the Clear360 real-time Health & Safety Dashboard, company management get instant visibility into workforce health across the entire organization, access on-demand reporting of overall workforce health and OSHA ETS compliance. Management can verify vaccination records, track test results and, if necessary, reach out directly to employees based on their vaccination or testing status.
Once the proof of vaccination or testing is verified, the Clear360 mobile app automatically provides a mobile health pass in real-time. HR can create cohorts, screen users and manage those who present a higher risk based on symptoms, exposure to positive cases, or have positive test results. A fully managed service option gives employers the added flexibility to have Clear360 specialists verify employee vaccination records.
The Clear360 platform goes well beyond the immediate mandates. It is a full-featured solution which includes: contact tracing, case management, crisis response, emergency communications, a policy engine and serves as an official system of record for employee health & safety. It even gathers informed consent from visitors and employees, giving employers the necessary rights to collect & store health data. It is compliant with all regulations for protecting health data, including: HIPAA, PIPEDA, NIST and others.
Ashish Anand further stated, “Compliance in the context of workplace safety is inherently complicated. Unlike other compliance requirements, you have to galvanize the entire organization and get everyone to do their part. There are also a number of rules to follow, new processes to implement and new reporting needs. Clear360 provides HR & Safety managers a turnkey solution which includes everything they need to ensure a safe workplace in a verifiable manner, while giving them the flexibility to adapt quickly as regulatory requirements change.”
Businesses looking for a built-for-purpose solution which helps them easily implement vaccination and testing mandates can learn more at www.clear360.com
About Clear360
Clear360 is a SaaS solution which helps organizations improve workplace health and safety. It is a cloud-based offering which uses advanced automation to help businesses reduce health risks, comply with regulations, and ensure business continuity.
