Neurotrophic keratitis Market Rising New Business Opportunities for Investors [2020-2029]

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neurotrophic keratitis market is set to highlight rapid growth, with double digit of compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Neurotrophic keratitis is an orphan disease which is primarily caused due to the damage of the fifth cranial nerve from the trigeminal nucleus to the nerve endings preset in the eye corneal region. Traditional therapies are employed to suppress the clinical manifestation occurring in different stages of the disease. Currently RGN-259 developed by ReGenTree, LLC. is in the phase III clinical trial study for the treatment of neurotrophic keratitis.

Neurotrophic keratitis is a rare degenerative disease which results I loss of corneal sensation and dampens its healing process. The global prevalence rate of neurotrophic keratitis is reported to be 5 per 10,000 individuals. The treatment options adopted for neurotrophic keratitis depends upon the severity and stage of the disease. Artificial tears are prescribed for all the stages due to its ability to provide wetness and lubrication to the corneal surface and ensure cleanliness. Topical antibiotics are majorly prescribed during the stage 2 of the disease for prophylactic treatment of infection. Despite pharmacological treatment and in stage 3 of the disease surgical interventions such as Tarsorraphy and amniotic membrane transplantation is employed to heal corneal ulceration. The recent approval of Oxervate by EMA and priority review designation approved by the USFDA will popularize the utilization of recombinant human nerve growth factor for the treatment of neurotrophic keratitis during the forecast period.

North America is presently responsible for 33% market share and is leading the regional segment for neurotrophic keratitis market. According to American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), approximately 65,000 people in the United States are suffering with this rare disease. The chief contributing factors accountable for its dominance in regional market are rising prevalence of neurotrophic keratitis and affordable reimbursement scenario pertaining to the medication used for its treatment. Europe trails North America in regional market with a share of 28.5% primarily due to strategic collaboration between government healthcare agencies and academic research institutes for the development of novel drugs for treating neurotrophic keratitis in Europe. The European Medical Agency (EMA) has designated orphan disease status to neurotrophic keratitis and has designated fast track status for its drug development and sale in the region. Asia Pacific holds 16% market share owing to the increasing incidence rate of neurotrophic keratitis in geriatric population and supportive regulatory scenario provided by regional healthcare agencies.

