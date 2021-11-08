“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of Nov. 8: Honoring Those Who Wear the Uniform

This Thursday is Veterans Day, a day our nation sets aside each year to recognize and thank all those, living and dead, who have answered the patriotic call to serve in the United States Armed Forces, whether during a time of war or peace. Our veterans have proudly, courageously and selflessly defended our nation and protected our citizens, and we are all indebted to them.

Missouri is home to a number of major military installations, including Whiteman Air Force Base and its 509th Bomb Wing, the only Air Force unit that operates the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, and the United States Army Maneuver Support Center at Fort Leonard Wood. We are also fortunate to have a Missouri National Guard force of 11,000 citizen-soldiers and airmen, some of whom are stationed at Rosecrans Air National Guard, which is critical to our region in northwest Missouri. We clearly have a lot to be thankful for this Veterans Day, and every day.

According to the Missouri Veterans Commission, an estimated 480,000 veterans currently live in the Show-Me State — that is nearly half a million reasons why each and every Missourian should find some meaningful way to honor our veterans. This Veterans Day, I encourage you to show your support by donating to a veterans organization, volunteering at a veterans home or hospital, or simply taking the time to stop and thank a veteran for their service and sacrifice.

If you are, or know of, a Missouri veteran who may need some assistance, please consider veteranbenefits.mo.gov. This website has resources for any and all veterans. I want to thank the Missouri Veterans Commission for their tireless efforts and everything they do for those who have worn the uniform for all of us.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.