SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B303162

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 11/05/21 at 1545 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1892 VT RT 313 W in Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of a Crash

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Crawford                                             

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/05/21 at approximately 1600 hours Troopers responded to the area of VT RT 313 West in Arlington for a reported motor vehicle disturbance. It was discovered that a vehicle had lost control and skidded across the lawn of the residence at 1892 VT VRT 313 W. The vehicle damaged the lawn and a bush on the property as well as a nearby road sign. Investigation revealed the operator was identified as Crawford who had left the area without reporting the incident. Crawford was issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court on 01/10/22 to answer to the charge of LAS.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/10/22 at 0815          

COURT: Bennington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   n/a  

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

