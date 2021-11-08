SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B303162
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/05/21 at 1545 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1892 VT RT 313 W in Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of a Crash
ACCUSED: Andrew Crawford
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/05/21 at approximately 1600 hours Troopers responded to the area of VT RT 313 West in Arlington for a reported motor vehicle disturbance. It was discovered that a vehicle had lost control and skidded across the lawn of the residence at 1892 VT VRT 313 W. The vehicle damaged the lawn and a bush on the property as well as a nearby road sign. Investigation revealed the operator was identified as Crawford who had left the area without reporting the incident. Crawford was issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court on 01/10/22 to answer to the charge of LAS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/22 at 0815
COURT: Bennington Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE