Urgent Care, to Primary Care, to Continuous Care, GenieMD Introduces CONTINUUM
Defining Virtual Care - extending care into the home maximize' path to value and wellness - ONE PLATFORM that integrates Telehealth, RPM, RTM and CCM services.
CONTINUUM establishes a new bar for virtual care platforms – one platform reaching across different settings of care supporting the continuous engagement of each patient.”DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenieMD, a global provider of virtual care platforms and clinical services, today, announces the launch of CONTINUUMTM. CONTINUUM is one platform inclusive of Telehealth, Remote Physiological Monitoring (RPM - Also referred to as Remote Patient Monitoring), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), and Chronic Care Management (CCM) that facilitates a Provider’s ability to extend care from the brick-and-mortar setting to the home, hence, permitting a continuous care service model. CONTINUUM also supports the integration of 400+ FDA Cleared 510(K) medical devices, consumer devices. Additionally, CONTINUUM has the ability to support multiple languages, allows providers to ePrescribe, place lab orders, receive results, record a SOAP note and much, much more. GenieMD often white-label’s each deployment to maximize our client’s brand presence in the community.
Six in ten adults in the US have a chronic disease and four in ten adults have two or more. Ninety percent of the Nation’s $3.8 trillion in annual health care expenditures are for people with chronic and mental health conditions. An estimated 60% of Medicare ED visits are considered avoidable and 27% of 30-Day Hospital Readmissions are preventable. A recent survey suggests adopting Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) reports improvements in patient engagement, satisfaction and increased revenue associated with the ability to create capacity for higher intensity office visits. Sixty percent of all respondents see RPM becoming a new standard of care over the next two years.
"Our clients are reimagining the delivery of care, hence, leaning on GenieMD for supporting innovation,” said Tom Foley, Chief Growth Officer of GenieMD. “CONTINUUM establishes a new bar for virtual care platform – one platform reaching across to different settings of care supporting the unique needs of each patient.”
About GenieMD
GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of virtual care solutions. GenieMD offers customized, white-labeled virtual care solutions to health systems, health insurers, self-insured employers, education entities and pharmaceuticals. Its clients are based throughout the United States, as well as in Europe, Asia and South America. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming healthcare to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is LegitScript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety, and transparency. To learn more, visit https://www.geniemd.com
